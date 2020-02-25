ISOLAS and partner Joey Garcia shortlisted in international DLT awards

Run by London-based daily business newspaper City A.M., the awards aim to identify and applaud those companies and individuals championing the crypto industry. The shortlists follow the independent judges’ review of the substantial number of entries and submissions made for the awards.



The Service Provider of the Year award recognises service providers that have added value for crypto and DLT clients and made a significant impact on the overall performance of the client’s organisation, and the wider industry. ISOLAS is up against global law firms CMS and Eversheds Sutherland.



The Outstanding Industry Contribution award recognises individuals who have been influential and significantly contributed to the development of the blockchain industry. Partner Joey Garcia is well-known for his expertise, having been ranked Band 1, with clients saying that ‘his strengths are in his breadth of knowledge - he is a strong all-rounder for anything to do with FinTech and is an outstanding lawyer’, ranked as one of the top 12 practitioners in the field of fintech and DLT in the world.



The nominations follow a busy few months with Joey acting as one of the Xapo representatives on the Libra Association and attending events in Korea covering Sustainable Blockchain Governance with the investment group #Hashed, Japan, and Spain at the Convergence event as a representative of the Luxembourg based blockchain think tank, thinkBLOCKtank



The winners will be announced at the inaugural awards lunch, taking place on Wednesday 11 March, where guest speakers will include the Rt Hon The Lord Mayor of London, Alderman Peter Russell and Christian May, Editor, City A.M.



ISOLAS is known as a top tier law firm, described by Chambers & Partners as ‘an attractive choice for international players…with respect to cryptocurrency, payments services and capital markets technology matters’.



Work highlights include the firm representing the international Xapo group, the protocol layer RSK and IOV, Beijing group Huobi, Mexico group Bitso, Berlin group Gnosis, London-based LMAX, and Warsaw-based analytics group Coinfirm.



Joey said: “It is an honour for ISOLAS to be shortlisted in the inaugural Crypto AM awards, alongside such distinguished fellow nominees. It is great to see our team being recognised for our work in this sector, and also to see so many of our clients being shortlisted. Contributing to the development and evolution of regulatory standards for the space will have a huge impact in the industry going forward and this is something we are very proud to be involved with.”



ISOLAS Senior Partner, Peter Isola, said: “These nominations are a testament to the brilliant, sector-leading work Joey and the team undertake on behalf of our clients every day. These nominations cement ISOLAS’ reputation as a global player in the sector, at the cutting edge of new regulations around the world.”



For further information, visit:

ISOLAS LLP - https://www.gibraltarlawyers.com



About ISOLAS LLP

ISOLAS is a full-service law firm providing commercial and pragmatic advice to its clients, corporate and personal, with an award-winning, market leading practice based on putting clients first and matching the client’s needs to the best person for the job.

With the expertise and dynamism of a firm at the vanguard of developments in legal solutions designed to tackle an ever-evolving range of issues, ISOLAS stays ahead of the curve and makes sure its clients are too.

