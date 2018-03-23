HitBTC is now listing Stellar Lumens and opens 3 markets with IOTA

The brainchild of Ripple founder Jed McCaleb, Stellar is an open-source distributed payments infrastructure, connecting financial institutions to reduce the cost and time required for cross-border transfers.



Like most decentralized payment technologies it relies on a network of servers to power a distributed ledger, but unlike Bitcoin for example it only uses a portion of the network to achieve consensus. This makes for much faster transactions, as well as lower transfer costs.



“Stellar greatly facilitates B2C and C2C payments, a necessary and long-awaited achievement in today’s world without borders. We are excited to provide HitBTC clients with the opportunity to trade Lumens on the exchange,” says HitBTC CPO Paul Clarkson.



Currently 9th by market cap, XLM has been climbing through the rankings in recent months, and held on to it’s strong standing during the recent market correction. Tipped for big things in 2018, it is running at 511,209 BTC ($4,453,006,958) at the moment with daily trading volume of about 6,900 BTC.



3 new markets with IOTA token – against BTC, ETH and USDT



The IOTA ecosystem has been specifically designed to give a backbone to the Internet of Things. As the ecosystem connects together billions of cyber-physical systems, providing a secure environment for them to store data and communicate, IOTA will facilitate swift and safe commission-free micropayments between devices.



One of the defining features of IOTA is the Tangle, a new distributed ledger architecture based on a DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph). This entirely new data structure is a radical departure from blockchain technology, in that it has no blocks, no chain and no miners.



It is still a distributed database relying on peer to peer consensus and validation, but instead of blocks, each transaction references two past transactions, increasing the network’s processing capability while protecting system security. Not only does Tangle process transactions quickly, but also requires no miners or commissions, making it the first token with zero transaction fees.



The Tangle also holds promise for applications beyond the IoT, in other industries where secure data transmission is required, such as eGovernance and eVoting. IOTA is already backed by VW and Bosch, two companies at the forefront of IoT innovation.



All three markets are already active on HitBTC.



About HitBTC

HitBTC is a global trading platform with multi-currency support, operating since 2013.

The exchange has markets for trading various digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Monero, USDT, and multiple tokens. HitBTC features a powerful kit of trading instruments as well as stable uptime.

The HitBTC platform was developed as a collaboration of software developers, finance professionals and experienced traders. Its core matching engine is among the most advanced technological products in its class and implements innovative features such as real-time clearing, advanced order matching algorithms and has been acclaimed for its fault-tolerance, uptime and high availability.

hitbtc.com

