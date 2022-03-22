Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News

Government Blockchain Association Appoints Earle G. Hall to its Board of Directors

The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is pleased to announce the nomination of Earle G. Hall to its Board of Directors. He will also serve on the Standards and Certification Workgroup.


Government Blockchain Association Appoints Earle G. Hall to its Board of Directors
Gerard Dache, GBA's Executive Director, said, "We are excited to welcome Earle to the Board of Directors. Earle has deep knowledge and insight into the blockchain world of today and tomorrow, and we are excited to benefit from his leadership and expertise. His relentless passion to make our world safer and more ethical makes him a perfect fit for vision and mission."

"GBA is the global leader in the education and promotion of government blockchain adoption, and its mission is very dear to my heart," stated Earle G. Hall. "The accomplishments of GBA in such a short time are simply extraordinary, as governments everywhere are now studying how to adopt of blockchain because of the GBA leadership's tireless hard work. I am grateful to be part of this movement to make our World a safer place."

Earle G. Hall is recognized as visionary and innovator in several fields of technology and neuroscience. He is the CEO of AXES.ai, a fintech present in more than 40 countries dedicated to the eradication of money laundering, addictive gambling and illicit activities through real-time blockchain-based data collection, artificial intelligence, and cashless technology. Earle is a graduate of the Royal Military College of Canada and a Veteran Army Officer. He holds a master's degree in Public Administration and has undertaken doctoral studies in Organizational Psychology.

About GBA
The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) the World's largest international non-profit professional association dedicated to the adoption of blockchain technology. GBA's mission is to foster discussion between its members to solve societal problems typically faced by government entities with blockchain to increase the quality of life for all citizens on a global level. GBA has chapters in 120 cities, states and countries around the world and more than 50 professional Working Groups that serve as catalysts to devise creative, profitable, and positive leveraging of blockchain solutions.
https://gbaglobal.org

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Mardi 22 Mars 2022




Articles similaires
< >

Mardi 22 Mars 2022 - 07:00 Richard King associé Bignon De Keyser

Lundi 21 Mars 2022 - 07:45 Le Groupe Prodware nomme Serge Masliah Corporate VP et Group Operations Officer

Vendredi 18 Mars 2022 - 08:00 Scott Opitz devient CTO-CPO d'ABBYY

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

OCTIME recrute plus de 30 nouveaux talents en 2022 pour accompagner sa croissance

Offre : Consultant(e)s stagiaires en évaluation financière - Lyon (F/H)

Offre | Stage Analyste Private Equity : LBO et Capital Développement (Equipe MidCap)

Offre : Stage Private Equity - AREV Partners - Paris

Offer: Investment Analyst Intern Position – Vauban Infrastructure Partners – Munich

Offre : Stage Analyste Fund management (F/H)

Offer: Internship - Private Equity – London

Offre : Analyste Investissement & Recherche (stage)

Offre : Stagiaire – Analyste Private Equity (6 mois)

ABAS France annonce 20 recrutements en 2022 pour accompagner sa croissance

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Government Blockchain Association Appoints Earle G. Hall to its Board of Directors

Richard King associé Bignon De Keyser

Le Groupe Prodware nomme Serge Masliah Corporate VP et Group Operations Officer

Scott Opitz devient CTO-CPO d'ABBYY

iBanFirst nomme Sonia Boudier au poste de Chief of Tech & Strategy

Calmon Partners welcome a Director Capital Advisory in Geneva, Switzerland

Emilie de Vaucresson, spécialiste IT/IP/Protection des données personnelles, rejoint Joffe & Associés

Judicaël Lefebvre devient Chief Impact Officer de BDO France

Le cabinet Bignon Lebray nomme deux counsels : Louis Vallet et Paul Brisset

Shearman & Sterling a accueilli très récemment à Paris une équipe de quatre associés : Xavier Norlain, Jeremy Scemama, Maud Manon et Matthieu Lampel

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Largillière Finance conseille le fonds d'investissement Ophiliam et Nova Formation dans l'acquisition de LearnPerfect

Government Blockchain Association Appoints Earle G. Hall to its Board of Directors

Richard King associé Bignon De Keyser

Artik Launches the First Community Driven Investment Protocol

Moncey Avocats conseille Apax Partners dans sa prise de participation majoritaire dans le groupe CEME

Le Groupe Prodware nomme Serge Masliah Corporate VP et Group Operations Officer

Marie-Gabrielle Plasseraud Avocats, nouveau cabinet dédié au droit de la propriété intellectuelle et du numérique

Cathay Capital, Eurazeo, et Sagard Newgen au capital de Dilitrust

Sécuriser les acronymes : Se préparer pour le métaverse et le Web3

Flashloans Launches DeFi Platform

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Winston & Strawn conseille Delta Drone dans le cadre de son rapprochement avec Volatus Aerospace

iBanFirst nomme Sonia Boudier au poste de Chief of Tech & Strategy

Start-up : Kapp Retail lève 1,6 M€

Le Groupe Prunay entre dans l’écosystème start-ups

Rollee lève 4M€ pour contribuer à un système financier plus inclusif

Osborne Clarke conseille Circle Internet Services, Inc.

Comment les nouveaux acteurs bouleversent le secteur de l’immobilier traditionnel ?

Flashloans Launches DeFi Platform

Amagi lève 95M$, devenant l’une des premières licornes technologiques dans le secteur des médias

Wecan Comply et Wecan Chain pour les banques