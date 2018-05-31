Global Exclusive Premier of CCCX on Coinsuper Crypto Exchange

Coinsuper is the largest digital asset trading platform based in Hong Kong, providing crypto trading services to individuals and institutions. It has built a professional crypto exchange with strict listing standards, and ensures stakeholders safety with state-of-the-art digital security technology. Coinsuper has a team of professionals with broad experience in financial services, wealth management, and blockchain technology.



As a leader in promoting the public trust in the crypto currency market, Coinsuper is dedicated to creating a better and more secure exchange platform, especially for new ICO listings, to ensure a scam-free crypto environment, and to provide crypto participants with financial education and advisory services.



About Coinsuper

Coinsuper is a leading digital asset trading platform based in Hong Kong. We are a global elite team with extensive experience in financial advisory, compliance, wealth management and most importantly, cryptocurrency and financial technology. Coinsuper adopts methods such as SSL encryption technology, multi-signature cryptocurrency wallets, offline capital management to ensure the security and stability of the platform. We also adopt google authenticator in customer login and fund/BTC withdrawal to ensure that our customers' assets and account information well protected.

coinsuper.com



About Clipper Coin Capital

Clipper Coin Capital is an innovative crypto brokerage and investment bank with global reach. Clipper Crypto Rating helps crypto participants avoid ICO scams and trade in the future of blockchain technology. Clipper Coin Capital has created crypto market indices and is working on Crypto ETFs. It also provides investment banking services to promising blockchain projects. Clipper Coin Capital will be listed on Coinsuper as CCCX.

