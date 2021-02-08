Giesecke+Devrient launches StarSign Key Fob: a unique biometric access device

articles liés
Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) presents the StarSign Key Fob as the unique biometric solution for employee access to company assets – at the highest security level, in a convenient way.
Enterprises and employees alike find passwords and PINs to access corporate facilities or assets cumbersome, while being increasingly worried about its security. The StarSign Key Fob provides a state-of-the art alternative, which is both convenient and secure. It enables users to perform two-factor authentication, by using a single device and fingerprint identification – all in the coin-like dimensions of a key fob.
The StarSign Key Fob is the industry's unique biometric token that supports both logical and physical access control securely and seamlessly by supporting a wide range of communication channels including NFC, USB and Bluetooth Low Energy. It not only authenticates users while accessing desktop PCs, notebooks, workstations, tablet PCs, smartphones or IoT devices, but also authorizes physical access to buildings, departments or offices. With this, the StarSign Key Fob covers many essential use cases in enterprise environments.
"Companies and their employees are looking for secure, convenient authentication solutions that eliminate the need for passwords and PINs, and can be used for various applications," emphasizes Dr. Ferdinand Buriánek, Head of Public Sector, Transit and Enterprise Security related business of G+D. "The StarSign Key Fob is designed to satisfy this need completely. It combines highest security with great user experience – not either/or, but together."
For more information about the StarSign Key Fob, see https://mobile-security.gi-de.com/key-fob.
The press release and the high-resolution images can be downloaded here.
About Giesecke+Devrient
Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) is a global security technology group headquartered in Munich, Germany. Innovations from G+D make the lives of billions of people in the digital and physical world more secure. With its products and solutions, G+D is one of the market and technology leaders in the areas of payment, connectivity, identities and digital infrastructure.
Founded in 1852, the company generated sales of 2.45 billion Euros in the 2019 fiscal year with 11,500 employees. G+D is present in 33 countries. Its customers include central and commercial banks, mobile network operators, automobile manufacturers, health insurance companies, governments and public authorities.
www.gi-de.com
