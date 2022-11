Germany accounts for 6% of European blockchain funding

CV VC is a driver of innovation and holds great value in precision and knowledge sharing. Our objective with the German Blockchain Report is to share a data-driven account of blockchain and begin an annual collection of benchmarkable venture data and solidly referenced German insights. We focussed the report on a data set of 20 blockchain companies. This way, we can be sure of the relevance of facts from which we can benchmark forward. We give an assessment of the regulatory landscape and an introduction to some of the country's greatest blockchain minds and investors.

For this ecosystem to continue to grow and prosper, we need to build bridges between the old and the new world. We need pioneers like CV Labs who understand the potential of the technology and, above all, help young companies put their ideas into practice. Because in the logic of Web3, it's more than ever – especially compared to Web 2.0 – about cooperation. Lone fighters who isolate themselves don't stand a chance. This is about nothing less than giving the term ‘network effects’ a new, positively connoted meaning.

While it is a fact that Germany is amongst the fastest-adopting crypto nations globally, supported by encompassing regulatory and academia oversight, today's CV VC report moves past crypto to examine the nation's broader blockchain movement, which is enabling both its industries and global citizens to benefit from the core utility of the tech. In particular, German blockchain businesses are creating greater efficiencies, democratization, and a fairer world, as can be seen in the report's investee highlights that reflect the utility of Germany's blockchain activity, including:• $32,000,000 for Composable Finance, which is addressing the issue of blockchain interoperability and easing frictions in deploying dApps on Layer 1 as well as Layer 2 blockchains.• $4,000,000 to Chain4Travel, ensuring faster, cheaper, and future-proof processes to travel and leisure industries.• $13,600,000 to Soba, a web3 online multiplayer open world and gaming platform where everyone can create their games without needing to know how to code and play games that others have created.• $2,200,000 to Asvin, a CV VC portfolio company, which provides a distributed ledger-based solution for managing the cybersecurity and provenance of software supply chains for multiple industries, such as automotive.CV VC has a proficient team on the ground, including Ulrike Lierow-Schad, MD of CV Labs Berlin, who said, "Blockchain influencer and industry editor Sven Wagenknecht added, "