Germany accounts for 6% of European blockchain funding

CV VC is a driver of innovation and holds great value in precision and knowledge sharing. Our objective with the German Blockchain Report is to share a data-driven account of blockchain and begin an annual collection of benchmarkable venture data and solidly referenced German insights. We focussed the report on a data set of 20 blockchain companies. This way, we can be sure of the relevance of facts from which we can benchmark forward. We give an assessment of the regulatory landscape and an introduction to some of the country's greatest blockchain minds and investors.

For this ecosystem to continue to grow and prosper, we need to build bridges between the old and the new world. We need pioneers like CV Labs who understand the potential of the technology and, above all, help young companies put their ideas into practice. Because in the logic of Web3, it's more than ever – especially compared to Web 2.0 – about cooperation. Lone fighters who isolate themselves don't stand a chance. This is about nothing less than giving the term ‘network effects’ a new, positively connoted meaning.