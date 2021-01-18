Gate.io Launches a Startup Incubator to Support Early Stage Blockchain Projects

Digital asset exchange platform, Gate.io has launched a start-up accelerator, Gate.io Labs, to support talented entrepreneurs with disruptive ideas and the drive to take their projects to the next level.



Gate.io Labs aims to provide entrepreneurs (developers, researchers, founders) with industry support, best practices, and resources to help them kick-off and grow their start-ups and facilitate the development of their products and services in line with market demands.



The incubator program will also provide seed investment to selected projects so that the team can focus on building the technology. In addition to the funds, Gate.io Labs will closely track the project’s success with periodic milestones and coaching sessions to ensure projects achieve their milestones.



The cryptocurrency market cap has reached $ 1 Trillion, with the leading digital currencies, BTC and ETH, achieving all-time-highs. The global blockchain market size is expected to expand from USD 3.0 billion in 2020 to USD 39.7 billion by 2025, at 67.3% CAGR.



“Understandably, there are a multitude of blockchain projects entering the space. However, just like the dot com bubble, not everyone will make it through. With the way the crypto industry has shaped up, it is very easy to get lost and distracted by the noise. We want to provide critical support and coaching to the teams to stand out in their value proposition and focus on execution. Eventually, the effort is directed to bring continuous innovation to the overall crypto community, which has the potential to transform the global financial structure,” Marie Tatibouet, CMO at Gate.io, said in a statement.



Over and above this, the best start-ups will be listed on the IEO platform, Gate.io Startup, the company stated. According to Cryptorank, Gate.io Startup is one of the best performing IEOs in the world. It works as a bridge that connects promising projects to early investors across the globe. Once a project is oversubscribed with investors, the project will be listed on Gate.io. However, projects incubating with Gate.io Labs will have access to a convenient and express listing, increasing their exposure to early investors and exposing the project to professional and institutional traders. The program will eventually accelerate creating brand awareness for a project on a global scale.



The projects will also be connected to the GateChain Ecosystem, with premium access.



“GateChain is a public chain focusing on security and decentralization. It has a unique Vault account, a clearing mechanism to solve asset-theft and loss of private key issues that have plagued the crypto world. It also provides decentralized exchange solutions and cross-chain asset transfers. We believe blockchain projects can greatly benefit from these GateChain features and fast track their growth journey with little risk involved,” Marie concluded.



Gate.io Labs is accepting applications from across the world for its first cohort, and interested teams can email a short description of their project idea at business@gateio.me.



About Gate.io

Gate.io is a global, blockchain assets exchange platform. Established in 2013 and developed entirely in-house, Gate.io enables blockchain enthusiasts to trade and store assets in over 470 of the leading cryptocurrencies for over 3 million users from over 130 countries. Gate.io is a one-stop-shop for Spot, Margin trading, Futures, Perpetual contracts, Staking, C2C Loan, and Options Trading. Gate.io’s newly launched public blockchain, GateChain, is a next-generation public blockchain, focused on onchain asset safety and decentralized trading. Gate.io sets itself apart by prioritizing security and user experience, providing quick, easy and safe access to digital assets.

