Four Day Blockchain Cruise 2019 Gathers John McAfee and Key Industry Leaders Again

After three successful editions the 2019 Blockchain Cruise by Coinsbank will be held for the fourth time between June 9th-13th 2019 departing from Barcelona and docking in Rome. The global conference will take place on the majestic Oasis of the Seas by Royal Caribbean making stops in Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, and La Spezia.
«Of the conferences I have keynoted, the two Blockchain Cruises have been the most successful and fruitful. Bless CoinsBank!»
– says the crypto enthusiast and the founder of a digital wallet Bitfi John McAfee about previous Blockchain Europe Cruise 2018.
The event counted more than thirty business contracts general amount over fifty million dollars. One such example is the recent case of the new alliance partnership announcement between Coinbene exchange and McAfee Alliance on the Blockchain Cruise Europe 2018.
The conference brings together all key messages aboard the biggest vessel in the world. Confirmed speakers include John McAfee, Tone Vays, Gordon Einstein and others. The list will be updated.
In a statement to one of the most authoritative technology sources Mashable:
«It only took 37 seconds for two bitcoin «celebs» to start fighting on a cruise ship»
– referring to the sharp debates between Jimmy Song, a venture partner at Blockchain Capital LLC and Bitcoin Cash evangelist, Roger Ver on Blockchain Europe Cruise 2018.
«We are very excited to offer this unparalleled networking opportunity again» says Event Coordinator of Coinsbank. «The potential of blockchain can only be realized through an active and supportive community, which is something we aim to foster through the Blockchain Cruise.»
About
Blockchain Cruise'19 is one of the world’s premier blockchain technology event. 2019 promises to be the biggest and best yet, with over top 70 speakers and an estimated 2500 attendees.
This includes movers and shakers from leading industry startups, enterprise tech leaders and investors.
CoinsBank is a blockchain solutions provider that includes products like a digital wallet and services like an exchange and merchant tools for cryptocurrencies. The company, which is based in Edinburgh, launched event services in 2016. The goal is to provide a unique format for industry professionals to network and foster meaningful partnerships outside of the typical conference setting.
Finyear & Chaineum are partners of the Coinsbank Blockchain Cruise 2019.
