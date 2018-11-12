First participants confirmed for the MJAC & CryptoCompare London Blockchain Summit

articles liés
-
Blockchain Agora se déroulera toute la journée du 15 novembre 2018 à Telecom ParisTech.
-
Number 1 International blockchain, cryptocurrency and ICO event in Vietnam
-
Malta Blockchain Summit 1 week report before the official Take Off
-
Chicago Workshop: Marketing Blockchain Project & Raising International Investments
-
The Second Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Philippines: Crypto Event in Manila by Smile-Expo
MJAC announces initial details for the MJAC & CryptoCompare London Blockchain Summit on November 30th.
The one-day conference will appeal to both an institutional and retail audience. It will include discussion panels on how crypto has evolved as an asset class over 2018, institutional trading in the crypto market, and regulation as well as talks and debates on topics such as: blockchain governance, how securities lending will lead to institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies, the state of crypto funds, opportunities and threats for the tokenisation of everything and the prospect of STOs replacing IPOs.
PowerSnookerCoin - the cryptocurrency created by Power Snooker Group (owner of the Power Snooker sport) - will be featuring at the event with a full-size snooker table; alongside boxing legend and brand spokesperson Johnny Nelson. Former Head of Corporate Governance at Prudential and Power Snooker Group spokesperson Dean Christy will be delivering the ICO presentation for PowerSnookerCoin.
MJAC will host a global selection of eminent and emerging companies as exhibitors. The conference agenda will also feature top-rated ICOs; giving these entrepreneurs a truly remarkable opportunity to pitch to global investors and Fund Managers. Stephan Tual, the founder of Atlas Neue and former COO of Ethereum, is comparingthe MJAC & CryptoCompare London Blockchain Summit.
Confirmed speakers:
- Stephan Tual - Founder of Atlas Neue and former CCO of Ethereum
- Claire Wells - Legal & Business Affairs Director for Europe at Circle
- Marieke Flament - Global CMO and EMEA Managing Director at Circle
- Amir Ness – Founder of Elevate Group
- Teana Baker-Taylor – Advisory Council at Global Digital Finance
- Obi Nwosu, CEO and Co-founder Coinfloor Ltd
- Lucas Friss - Head of Business Development, Europe Cumberland
- Marina Titova - Head of ICO Advisory at NKB Group
- Edd Carlton – Head of OTC Trading at BlockEx
- Simon Taylor – Co-founder and Blockchain Practice Lead at 11:FS
- Joseph-Daniel Millwood - EU Marketing Lead at Coinbase
- Cassius Kiani – Founder of Atlas Neue
- Dan Morgan - Head of Regulatory Relations, Europe at Ripple
- Steve Swain - Co-founder & CEO of Lendingblock
- Iqbal V. Gandham - Managing Director at eToro (UK Region)
- Hansen Wang - Head of External Relations at Melonport
- Martin Hoffgen - Director at Elation Capital
- Ruth Wandhöfer – Board Member of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG)
- Dean Christy – PowerSnooker Ambassador
- David Fauchier - CEO/CIO Cambrial Capital
- Ryan Radloff - CEO at CoinShares
“The MJAC summit will again bring together leaders and innovators within both the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors and will focus on retail and institutional markets,” said Matthew Collom of MJAC. “Delegates will be able to get ahead of the crowd in learning about the latest developments and key issues in this fast-evolving area. The event will also afford a great networking opportunity.”
The MJAC & CryptoCompare London Blockchain Summit is taking place at Old Billingsgate, 1 Old Billingsgate Walk, London, EC3R 6DX on Friday, November 30th, 2018.
For the latest details and to book tickets go to http://www.mjac.io. To find out about exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities call: 07980 868 676 or email: blockchain@advfn.com . To inquire about press passes email: francescad@advfnplc.com
About MJAC Disruptive Investment Conferences
MJAC InvestorsHub Disruptive Investment Conferences are conferences and expos focusing on disruptive technologies including blockchain, lithium and medical marijuana.
Next event: MJAC & CryptoCompare London Blockchain Summit, London, November 30th, 2018.
About CryptoCompare
At CryptoCompare we pride ourselves in showing the most accurate live prices, charting and market analysis from 65 of the top crypto exchanges globally. Our content editors keep the mining data, be it company, mining equipment or mining contracts up to date with the latest pricing and products available on the market. Our wallets section has a comprehensive list of wallets that will help you find the best wallet for your needs. We have over 217,663 trading pairs and over 4,688 crypto currencies or crypto assets in an easy to understand and intuitive format.
The one-day conference will appeal to both an institutional and retail audience. It will include discussion panels on how crypto has evolved as an asset class over 2018, institutional trading in the crypto market, and regulation as well as talks and debates on topics such as: blockchain governance, how securities lending will lead to institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies, the state of crypto funds, opportunities and threats for the tokenisation of everything and the prospect of STOs replacing IPOs.
PowerSnookerCoin - the cryptocurrency created by Power Snooker Group (owner of the Power Snooker sport) - will be featuring at the event with a full-size snooker table; alongside boxing legend and brand spokesperson Johnny Nelson. Former Head of Corporate Governance at Prudential and Power Snooker Group spokesperson Dean Christy will be delivering the ICO presentation for PowerSnookerCoin.
MJAC will host a global selection of eminent and emerging companies as exhibitors. The conference agenda will also feature top-rated ICOs; giving these entrepreneurs a truly remarkable opportunity to pitch to global investors and Fund Managers. Stephan Tual, the founder of Atlas Neue and former COO of Ethereum, is comparingthe MJAC & CryptoCompare London Blockchain Summit.
Confirmed speakers:
- Stephan Tual - Founder of Atlas Neue and former CCO of Ethereum
- Claire Wells - Legal & Business Affairs Director for Europe at Circle
- Marieke Flament - Global CMO and EMEA Managing Director at Circle
- Amir Ness – Founder of Elevate Group
- Teana Baker-Taylor – Advisory Council at Global Digital Finance
- Obi Nwosu, CEO and Co-founder Coinfloor Ltd
- Lucas Friss - Head of Business Development, Europe Cumberland
- Marina Titova - Head of ICO Advisory at NKB Group
- Edd Carlton – Head of OTC Trading at BlockEx
- Simon Taylor – Co-founder and Blockchain Practice Lead at 11:FS
- Joseph-Daniel Millwood - EU Marketing Lead at Coinbase
- Cassius Kiani – Founder of Atlas Neue
- Dan Morgan - Head of Regulatory Relations, Europe at Ripple
- Steve Swain - Co-founder & CEO of Lendingblock
- Iqbal V. Gandham - Managing Director at eToro (UK Region)
- Hansen Wang - Head of External Relations at Melonport
- Martin Hoffgen - Director at Elation Capital
- Ruth Wandhöfer – Board Member of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG)
- Dean Christy – PowerSnooker Ambassador
- David Fauchier - CEO/CIO Cambrial Capital
- Ryan Radloff - CEO at CoinShares
“The MJAC summit will again bring together leaders and innovators within both the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors and will focus on retail and institutional markets,” said Matthew Collom of MJAC. “Delegates will be able to get ahead of the crowd in learning about the latest developments and key issues in this fast-evolving area. The event will also afford a great networking opportunity.”
The MJAC & CryptoCompare London Blockchain Summit is taking place at Old Billingsgate, 1 Old Billingsgate Walk, London, EC3R 6DX on Friday, November 30th, 2018.
For the latest details and to book tickets go to http://www.mjac.io. To find out about exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities call: 07980 868 676 or email: blockchain@advfn.com . To inquire about press passes email: francescad@advfnplc.com
About MJAC Disruptive Investment Conferences
MJAC InvestorsHub Disruptive Investment Conferences are conferences and expos focusing on disruptive technologies including blockchain, lithium and medical marijuana.
Next event: MJAC & CryptoCompare London Blockchain Summit, London, November 30th, 2018.
About CryptoCompare
At CryptoCompare we pride ourselves in showing the most accurate live prices, charting and market analysis from 65 of the top crypto exchanges globally. Our content editors keep the mining data, be it company, mining equipment or mining contracts up to date with the latest pricing and products available on the market. Our wallets section has a comprehensive list of wallets that will help you find the best wallet for your needs. We have over 217,663 trading pairs and over 4,688 crypto currencies or crypto assets in an easy to understand and intuitive format.
Finyear - Daily News
Lisez gratuitement :
Le quotidien Finyear
- Sa newsletter quotidienne :
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Finance innovation, Finance Digitale, Cryptofinance.
Read for free :
The daily newspaper Finyear
- Its daily newsletter :
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in Finance innovation, Digital Finance, Cryptofinance.
----------------
Chaineum Capital Partners, the bridge between old finance & crypto finance
ICO & STO advisory, fundraising, capital raising, funding, private placement, M&A.
Le quotidien Finyear
- Sa newsletter quotidienne :
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Finance innovation, Finance Digitale, Cryptofinance.
Read for free :
The daily newspaper Finyear
- Its daily newsletter :
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in Finance innovation, Digital Finance, Cryptofinance.
----------------
Chaineum Capital Partners, the bridge between old finance & crypto finance
ICO & STO advisory, fundraising, capital raising, funding, private placement, M&A.