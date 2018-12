Exclusive Blockchain Forum in the Innovation Hub of Northern Europe - Stockholm

The Stockholm Blockchain Forum is taking place at the Stockholm International Affairs in Älvsjö, Stockholm. It is organized by Techbook and designed along the lines of an online forum brought into a physical space.The day will feature informational sessions and include several opportunities for two-way communication and delegate participation. The organisers want to dive into key topics within the blockchain landscape with key speakers and delegates from the blockchain space and prompt discussions on the profound implications of the technology.The speaker line-up, yet to be disclosed, carries high expectations as the former CEO of Optimizer Invest turned blockchain academic and advisor has joined the team as Director of Content.“My mission is that everyone leaves the forum inspired by new opportunities that result from all things learned and synergies discovered throughout the day.”Sweden is already a prominent player in the blockchain space. One of the more outstanding innovations to date is ChromaWay’s collaboration with the Swedish land-ownership authority, Lantmäteriet, to put property ownership on the blockchain as reported by the Wall Street Journa in 2018.Stockholm is also housing a number of promising start-ups such as for instance Flype , the world’s first secure sharing economy platform for international delivery using blockchain technology, entering the limelight earlier this year as they signed John McAfee as an advisor.The agenda of the one-day conference includes the topics Regulation, DAOs and Decentralized Governance, Banking and Blockchain, Centralised vs Decentralized Exchanges, Investing in Blockchain, Blockchain Applied to Business as well as a number of Thought Leader interviews. The day is cordially finalised with a sponsored C-level dinner.The Stockholm Blockchain Forum is a must-go for anyone who wish to dive deeper into the actual use cases of blockchain and network with C-Suite professionals as well as some of the most innovative start-ups in the field.Info: http://stockholmblockchainforum.com/ Finyear is a media partner of the Stockholm Blockchain Forum.