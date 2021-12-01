Corporate Finance News
              


DiamCircle Announces the Global NFT-Metaverse Based Auction Universe



DIAM Node GmbH, “DiamCircle” launches the non-fungible token (NFT)-metaverse-based auction platform to trade the world’s historical & cultural—rarest and finest Diamonds, Jewelry, and Artifacts.



DIAM Node GmbH “DiamCircle”, the company established and domiciled in Zug, Switzerland and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Diamante Blockchain Holdings, Inc. announces the first-ever non-fungible tokens, NFT-metaverse-based auction house, creating virtual reality space for the trading of the world’s unique diamonds, jewelry, and artifacts to go digital. DiamCircle’s NFT-metaverse platform offers the full virtual and augmented reality experience across the world that is validated and certified.

“Our customers can bid for the diamonds, jewelry, and artifacts through our NFT-metaverse auction platform that is digitally signed and linked to the respective products. The digitally signed certificate will act as authentication that validates the ownership and provenance,” said the company’s CEO and co-founder, Dinesh Patel.

DiamCircle’s NFT-metaverse platform makes it possible for global users to interact and gain real-world luxury jewels (diamonds, other jewelry) and historical artifacts experience in the virtual environment. “We believe that our platform is going to be the game-changer in the NFT-metaverse space. Soon our customers will be able to get into the digital world and relish the rarest & finest diamonds & jewelry and the cultural & historical artifacts virtually, like never before,” added Chirag Jetani, COO and co-founder.

He also added, “the intersection and the amalgamation of multiple things, the diamonds, jewelry, artifacts, NFTs, metaverse, and several other technologies such as AR, VR, and blockchain will be witnessed on the DiamCircle platform. Our platform is going to be a great real-world digital space for blockchain, NFT, VR and AR enthusiasts, and luxury jewels and historical artifacts admirers.”

The world’s leading diamond and jewelry manufacturing companies had tied up with the DiamCircle to gain first-hand experience with the NFT-metaverse universe. This is going to change the way people trade and visualize the rarest and precious diamonds, jewelry, and other historical collectibles.

About Diamante Blockchain:
Diamante Blockchain is a global, decentralized finance platform successfully implementing and developing a competitive blockchain-enabled ecosystem for trade, payments, and financing.

The Diamante ecosystem consists of:
(i) Proprietary blockchain network - Diamante Net
(ii) Consortium of luxury goods and service industry stakeholders - Diamante Consortium
(iii) DeFi payments application - PayCircle
iv) Exclusive NFT-Metaverse platform

https://diamcircle.io/
https://paycircle.io/
https://www.diamanteblockchain.com/

