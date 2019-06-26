DeFiner Launches Innovative DeFi Lending Platform

articles liés
DeFiner.DeFiner.org , based out of Minneapolis, MN, offers users maximum flexibility throughout the loan process by combining the convenience of off-chain matching with the security of on-chain settlement. Users can easily initiate and counter loan requests on DeFiner’s platform prior to accepting a loan which is then automatically carried out directly on the blockchain.
DeFiner provides a globally accessible open marketplace for anyone to securely lend or borrow digital assets on their own terms and with reduced costs and barrier to entry DeFiner’s platform also supports a wide array of digital assets and cryptocurrencies and is available for use 24/7 due to its decentralized architecture.
Jason Wu, Founder and CEO of DeFiner says, “DeFiner offers crypto holders the unique ability to unlock instant value from their capital by leveraging the explosive demand within the $200+ billion crypto economy. We offer a much wider assortment of digital assets than our competitors do and currently support more than 15 assets, while others only offer 5 or less.”
Bury Huang, Co-Founder and CTO of DeFiner added, “Our platform is designed to make DeFiner the first decentralized architecture and self-governed digital lending ecosystem. DeFiner provides a highly scalable and low-cost pre-agreement service to help users to gather information, facilitate communication, find counter parties, negotiate and reach loan agreements settled on blockchain automatically and provides a trustworthy ecosystem for lending and borrowing.”
DeFiner is currently in the soft launch phase of its lending platform and interested users can sign up for a new account directly on its website. With its hybrid solution and competitive advantage of cross-chain compatibility, DeFiner is uniquely positioned to capture market share within the growing DeFi space and advancing financial trust, growth and simplicity through the blockchain.
Chaineum - Conseil haut de bilan & stratégie blockchain
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICOs et STOs, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Besançon - Paris + réseau international de partenaires.
About Chaineum
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICOs and STOs, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum Segment, Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
https://www.chaineum.com
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
