Crypto Expo Asia -2019

8 hours of seminars are waiting for you during CryptoExpo – Singapore! Crypto experts, lecturers, people who successfully work with blockchain and develop new technologies in the crypto world – will share their knowledge and experience with CryptoExpo visitors.
Crypto Expo Asia in Singapore has a gorgeous list of speakers which are ready to blow the covers from essential questions of Crypto world.
Interested? Go through online registration to become a part of this crypto event https://singapore.cryptoexpo.asia/
This event is a great opportunity for visitors to meet and talk to the best crypto experts and professionals from worldwide companies working with ICO, blockchains and cryptocurrency as well as to take part in the biggest show filled with experts, exhibitor booths, loungers and of course seminars, where educational speakers are going to share out their experience and to answer important and vital questions about the crypto-world.
Not to mention that Crypto Expo Asia agenda is in line with the latest trends and developments of the industry and the expo-forum program is filled with entertainments, incredible shows, music, fantastic prizes and live performances.
Crypto Expo Asia is organized by FINEXPO, which is the largest company organizing financial and trading events, fairs, expos and shows worldwide since 2002. List of its projects seems quite long. Here you can find Financial Expo, Traders Fair, Traders Awards, Forex & Money Expo, Forex Expo Awards, Money Fair, Investor Expo, Golf Expo, Banking Expo, Online Trading Expo, etc. Over 30000 traders, investors and financial advisors and more than 3 000 financial companies and brokers from Forex, stock, option, bond crypto money and forward markets from all around the world have been connected by FINEXPO. FINEXPO events can help in positioning the company brand and engaging with business leaders and decision makers. The positive feedback from participants is the best prove of effective and successful work done by FINEXPO.
Also Crypto Expo Asia is offering variants of accommodation, so you can focus on the agenda. To say more this event has 2 types of tickets – FREE (for specialists/visitors) and VIP. To find out more information and to register online – please visit https://singapore.cryptoexpo.asia
Finyear is a media partner of the CryptoExpo conference.
Chaineum - Conseil haut de bilan & stratégie blockchain
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d'ICOs et STOs, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Besançon - Paris + réseau international de partenaires.
About Chaineum
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICOs and STOs, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum Segment, Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
https://www.chaineum.com
