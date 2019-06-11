Crypto Expo Asia - 2019 - Dive into the world of crypto

articles liés
The secrets of a global phenomenon – crypto-world – is going to be revealed during Crypto Expo Asia, Singapore in Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre on the 26th of October. Experts, professionals, crypto-enthusiasts are ready to share their knowledge and to answer your essential questions about cryptocurrencies.
Educational speakers in the workshop and speaker halls are going to share out their experience and to answer important and vital questions about the crypto-world. Inside the large interactive exhibit hall every visitor will get the access to the newest crypto tools including the ones directly from fintech companies.
Not to mention that Crypto Expo Asia agenda is in line with the latest trends and developments of the industry and the expo-forum program is filled with entertainments, incredible shows, music, fantastic prizes and live performances.
Crypto Expo Asia is organized by FINEXPO, which is the largest company organizing financial and trading events, fairs, expos and shows worldwide since 2002. Over 30000 traders, investors and financial advisors and more than 3 000 financial companies and brokers from Forex, stock, option, bond crypto money and forward markets from all around the world have been connected by FINEXPO.
Our goal is to provide attendees with high-quality information, latest trends and brand-new techniques from the world of crypto and to make a modern basis for communication between companies and customers.
Make a reservation on the event web-site https://singapore.cryptoexpo.asia and get the access to the incredible flagship event in ASIA.
