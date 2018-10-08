Quotidien Finance, Crypto Daily News
              



Crypto EXPO Asia promises to gather the whole financial world together in Singapore


SINGAPORE – Crypto EXPO Asia goes live on October 26, 2018 and Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre hosts the world of blockchain and bitcoins for one day only.



One more outstanding show organized by FINEXPO is going to take place and promises to become a success as crypto world gained its popularity worldwide.

Crypto EXPO Asia space will be filled with exhibitor booths and seminar halls where everyone will get an opportunity not only build the network but explore the phenomena of crypto world itself and get more concrete and detailed information. This event will include not only large exhibition, panels and diversity of discussions but entertaining magic shows, lucky draws, fantastic prizes and live performances.

The diversity of topics in seminar halls is quite impressive and includes ICO and White Paper projects, digital AD, PR and marketing in blockchain, ICO due diligence, global capital markets, ICO, blockhchain and crypto-currency future, etc.

Crypto EXPO Asia has to become one of the most attractive crypto shows – the best way to build business connections and widen crypto knowledge. To become a part of this experience you should complete the registration procedure on the official web-site. Each registered user will be provided with the access to the world of crypto. https://singapore.cryptoexpo.asia/

Organizer of this show is FINEXPO - first and most influential financial event and fair producing company in the world since 2002 and its history of the organized events counts over 30 000 traders, investors and financial advisors with more than 3 000 financial companies and brokers on Stock, Option, Forex, Bond and Forward markets.

