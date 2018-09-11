Crypto Challenge Forum connects global thought leaders, policy makers, investors and startups from across the world for a 3 day top content event

Crypto Challenge Forum forum is the world's major industry event. It will take place on 28-30 October at the iconic Central Hall Westminster, London, connecting global thought leaders, policy makers, investors and startups from across the world for a 3 day top content event. It will be attended by the industry leaders, think tanks, institutional and private investors, family offices and VC firms.