Cost Benefits of STO vs.Private Placement

At Entoro Capital, we believe the introduction of security token offerings (STOs) into the financial services sector will not only stabilize the investment landscape, but will radically disrupt Wall Street’s old-school ways. Forward thinking technology players are excited that software decentralization will be the disruption catalyst; however, that can only hold true if the intrinsic and extrinsic benefits outweigh the cost. Put simply, do STOs save time and money? We have yet to see an analytical review, so we decided to tackle it ourselves.



Based on our analysis, the STO may just rule the securities world and enable us to create faster and more cost-effective financial instruments. The table below captures our attempt to summarize the relevant costs of digitization compared to traditional methods of capital raising.

Source: Survey of Entoro Capital, STO legal counsel, S&P and Pitchbook





