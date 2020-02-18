Copper.co raises $8m to expand globally as monthly digital asset trading volumes exceed $0.5 billion

• Copper.co, the London-based custodian for digital assets, has raised a USD $8 million Series A from investors such as Target Global, MMC Ventures and LocalGlobe.

• Copper will use the funds to develop regional client facing operations in key geographies around the world such as North America and Asia.

• Since launch in 2018, Copper has quickly grown its client base with crypto funds, institutions and HNW private traders.



This fundraise follows a previous Seed round that saw Copper raise $1.3 million in 2018 to build its custody and prime brokerage solutions and onboard institutional and HNW clients. The firm’s Walled Garden now covers 96% of global crypto liquidity and is seeing over £500 million in transactions each month – with that figure growing steadily.



Copper will use the funds to develop regional client facing operations in key geographies around the world such as North America and Asia. It will also accelerate the launch of new products that give their institutional clients more investment options. Since launch in 2018, Copper has quickly grown its client base with crypto funds, institutions and HNW private traders.



This fundraise follows Copper’s announcement that it will provide prime brokerage services for Europe’s leading UK-regulated institutional manager of digital assets, Nickel Digital Asset Management, on its second fund Digital Gold Institutional. Fidelity Digital Assets was selected as prime custodian for the fund.

“Copper was always designed to be a global offering. Since 2017, we have seen many crypto custody solutions emerge that don’t fully meet the needs of institutions. Instead, they have built for an institutional framework that doesn’t exist yet, and is unlikely ever to, leaving institutions discouraged”, said Dmitry Tokarev, Founder and CEO of Copper. “Our Walled Garden and Prime Brokerage infrastructure truly looks after the security and trading needs of institutions, regardless of their investment strategies and goals. We are seeing volumes increase as our clients see the advantage of our prime brokerage solution, which allows them to make transactions across many trading venues securely and efficiently.



“This venture funding round is a real vote of confidence from investors. Their support will allow us to accelerate our scale up, hiring teams in key regions and introducing new products and services to better meet their needs.”



Dmitry Tokarev is the former CTO and Partner at Dolphin Wealth Management. He founded Copper after witnessing the increased demand from institutions to enter the digital asset space but finding there were not any appropriate services to enable them to do so effectively and securely.



“We believe that the crypto market is lacking infrastructure enabling secure storage, seamless transfer and settlement of digital assets”, said Mike Lobanov, General Partner at Target Global.” Unlike many startups in the crypto market, Copper is built for asset managers by asset managers themselves. Copper’s infrastructure provides institutions with traditional prime brokerage services for the crypto world. Being the first in the market, Copper’s Walled Garden allows secure and instant trades across different exchanges, which is a fundamental breakthrough in the market.”



Oliver Richards, Partner, MMC Ventures, said:

“Following some extensive Blockchain research we are incredibly excited to back Dmitry and the Copper team as our first investment in this space. This team has achieved impressive progress to date driven by their deep understanding of the finance industry and their technology expertise. Institutional interest in digital assets is growing and we believe Copper offers a compelling and unique solution to firms looking to invest.”



Remus Brett, Local Globe, commented:

“At LocalGlobe, we have first-hand experience of the challenge of managing digital assets to the standards required of institutional investors since our first exposure in 2018. Whilst crypto is still far from a mainstream asset class, growth in global institutional demand is only going to increase. Copper's founders’ deep understanding of its clients’ challenges, needs and existing references provides a great platform for market leadership.”



About Copper.co

Copper designs & develops the award-winning infrastructure which enables institutions to acquire, store, and trade digital assets in a manner which satisfies global investors and regulatory standards. Its multi-signature safeguarding application allows institutions to have complete certainty that their capital is not at risk of theft, whether it be from hackers or bad players in the industry. Copper is also one of the few digital asset custody solutions to be insured against crime, including theft of fiat or digital assets – with a comprehensive policy brokered by Aon in London.

copper.co



About Target Global

Target Global is an international investment firm headquartered in Berlin, with €700m in assets under management. With offices in London, Tel Aviv and Barcelona, we connect the key European startup ecosystems and leverage the unique DNA of each of our target geographies, across our global network. Building on our experienced team with substantial operational and investment experience, we help exceptional entrepreneurs to build market leaders. Target Global invests across multiple stages, investing in fast-growing tech companies, targeting trillion € markets. Our Partners have been investing for more than 15 years in the digital technology space, backing some of the key European success stories. The Target Global portfolio includes companies such as Auto1, Delivery Hero, Omio (formerly GoEuro), TravelPerk and WeFox.

targetglobal.vc



About MMC Ventures

MMC invests in and helps to scale technology companies that are transforming today’s markets from the inside-out.

MMC commits to a deep understanding of each company’s underlying technology and business model to help make better decisions and be more effective partners.

Transformative technology companies MMC has backed to date include Gousto, Interactive Investor, NewVoiceMedia, Signal AI, Bloom & Wild and Peak.

Explore MMC’s research and other actionable insights at mmcventures.com.

Part of the capital invested in Copper comes from the MMC Greater London Fund, in collaboration with the Mayor of London.



About Local Globe

LocalGlobe is a London-based venture capital firm focused on seed investments, primarily in the UK. Backing ambitious founders since 1999 including Transferwise, Zoopla, Improbable, Citymapper, Algolia and Robinhood.

localglobe.vc

