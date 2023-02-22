Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

ConsenSys Acquires HAL to Augment Infura's Blockchain Notification and Automation Capabilities

ConsenSys announced the acquisition of HAL, a no-code blockchain development tooling platform that helps individuals and organizations query and automate blockchain data. With this acquisition, Infura, the world's leading Web3 API provider from ConsenSys, will extend capabilities in its developer stack by using the strong configurable webhooks/notification service built by HAL. This integration will allow developers to create alerts and notifications at the protocol level for various signals.


ConsenSys Acquires HAL to Augment Infura's Blockchain Notification and Automation Capabilities
- Introducing on-chain signaling into Infura’s product stack will allow developers to create alerts and notifications at the protocol level for various signals.
- More than 40 higher-level APIs for blockchain/ on-chain listening and signals will be accessible to developers due to this integration.
- Hal's acquisition represents a step forward in Infura's plan to help build an open, decentralized web by giving blockchain developers access to powerful tools that support multiple networks and use cases.

HAL is a blockchain data listening and automation platform with automated workflow tools (i.e. notifications) across email, Discord, Slack, Telegram, and Twitter including:

- Digital assets trading: Track wallet, liquidity levels, tokens and NFT prices, relevant swaps, and collateral health
- Decentralized governance: Boost DAOs' engagement through notifying the community about upcoming voting.
- Blockchain compliance: Track crypto activities for tax purposes and push data from blockchains to centralized IT systems.

“Infura has been investing in tools and features that will strengthen the developer experience and fill the gaps in the building process. Enabling developers a seamless end-to-end experience is a key goal and one of the most important trends is low code / no code solutions. Hal is a great fit for Infura as it allows users to access more than 40+ higher level APIs for blockchain / on-chain listening and signals”, said Eleazar Galano, co-founder of Infura. “This integration means a step forward in Infura’s plan to evolve beyond the leading RPC provider and become a leader in blockchain development tools,” Galano added.

The announcement signals a major step in the acceleration of ConsenSys' vision to continue developing its core product suite and building better systems for a decentralized future.

The acquisition of HAL by ConsenSys comes just one year after the company acquired MyCrypto to team up with the market-leading Web3 wallet, MetaMask. The plan is for HAL to build on the user experience improvements that have come in the wake of the MyCrypto acquisition and enable MetaMask to offer a dynamic, personalized notification system, which should help drive engagement throughout the ecosystem.

In ’22 and ’23 ConsenSys has witnessed modularization, growth, and maturation of the Ethereum ecosystem. The company continues to be on the lookout for strong acquisition opportunities and is actively tracking many of the most exciting projects in the space in niches like wallet security, account abstraction, various aspects of MEV, Layer 2 scalability, privacy, Web3 Components (e.g. identity, verifiable credentials, NFTs) and more.

The 10 talented HAL employees joining ConsenSys team will bring their experience in low-code/no-code development solutions to bolster the Infura product suite. This will extend Infura’s capabilities in higher order APIs, while offering a new level of composability for developers to create “recipes” for notifications which can be helpful for their team or users. In sum, HAL will provide Infura with unique technical expertise on designing and implementing effective blockchain automation and notification solutions.

"Since day one, we believed bridging Web3 and Web2 is paramount to improve blockchain user experience, reach less technical people, scale blockchain to mass adoption and fulfill the trustless, people-empowering Web3 vision we are all excited about," said Marco De Rossi, President and co-founder at HAL. "Joining our efforts with ConsenSys is the way to tremendously accelerate the impact of HAL technology by bringing it to millions of users," De Rossi added.
consensys.net

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Les avis financiers et/ou économiques présentés par les contributeurs de Finyear.com (experts, avocats, observateurs, bloggers, etc...) sont les leurs et peuvent évoluer sans qu’il soit nécessaire de faire une mise à jour des contenus. Les articles présentés ne constituent en rien une invitation à réaliser un quelconque investissement.

The financial and/or economic opinions presented by Finyear.com contributors (experts, lawyers, observers, bloggers, etc.) are their own and may change without the need to update the content. The articles presented do not constitute an invitation to make any investment.
Autres articles

Mercredi 22 Février 2023




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

PE Officer - Client & Success Partners

Senior Associate/VP M&A and Fundraising – technology sector TECH

1 Sénior & 1 Manager en TS/Modeling Financier

Sénior en M&A Litigation/Forensic Advisory (2-4 ans)

Gérant SCPI - Tertiaire – F/H

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage : Consultant(e)s stagiaires en évaluation financière - Lyon (F/H)

Offer: Mergers and Acquisitions Intern

Offre de Stage : Analyste Private Equity (Essling Expansion - Lead Investments)

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

John Woods appointed Chief Revenue Officer at Zenus Bank

Mathilde Ffrench est nommée Chief Blockchain Officer

Vivien & Associés consolide son équipe Corporate / M&A et coopte Lisa Becker et Julien Koch en qualité d’associés

Le cabinet de conseil en compliance PROETIC renforce son expertise anticorruption avec l’arrivée de Cyrille Fagniot, directeur conseil

Aprio Names Adam Rimes as Firm's New Chief Financial Officer

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Financer le développement durable. Des moyens intelligents pour une industrie durable

Swarm launches world-first tradable stocks and bonds on chain

Curio Raises $2.9 Million Seed Round to Build Composable Gaming Ecosystem

ConsenSys Acquires HAL to Augment Infura's Blockchain Notification and Automation Capabilities

Sending Labs Secures $12.5M to Launch the Web3 Communications Stack

ABO Digital Commits $25M to Extended Reality Metaverse Company Spheroid Universe

L’AASGO, association des actionnaires salariés d’Orange, soutient la Direction d’Orange et son nouveau plan stratégique

Important Indicators When Investing in Cryptocurrencies

Investissement intelligent : Les crypto-monnaies alternatives à investir en 2023

Interview | Le rôle stratégique du directeur financier en 2023

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Helio Launches Multi-Chain Payments Platform for Merchants, and Creators, Adding Support for Polygon

Mercuryo partners with ConsenSys to offer seamless crypto purchases within MetaMask

Solidity.io and HLV (Horizen Labs Ventures) Announce Strategic Partnership Formation to Align Expertise in Web3

Alantra, banque d’affaires et de gestion d’actifs : lancement de son Groupe Transition Energétique, coprésidé par François de Rugy

Interview | Isabelle Martz, Société Générale - « La véritable difficulté du paiement réside davantage dans la gestion de la fraude et de sa sécurité que dans la mise en place d’une innovation »

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.