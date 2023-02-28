Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Concordium's Founder Lars Seier Christensen takes an expanded role in Concordium

Concordium, the layer-1 blockchain company, has announced that Lone Fønss Schrøder will step down from the CEO position and instead join the Board of the Concordium Foundation.


Concordium's Founder Lars Seier Christensen takes an expanded role in Concordium
Concordium's Founder Lars Seier Christensen takes an expanded role in Concordium

Concordium, the layer-1 blockchain company, has announced that Lone Fønss Schrøder will step down from the CEO position and instead join the Board of the Concordium Foundation.

Meanwhile, Concordium founder and chairman Lars Seier Christensen will play a more active role in Concordium as it gears up for further expansion and user adoption.

Lars Seier Christensen will work closely with Concordium's team to raise further awareness of its permissionless layer 1, science-backed blockchain platform while expanding the active Web3 and Crypto community.

As a key project in the industry, Concordium has delivered an innovative and useful blockchain. Concordium is working with a range of private and public organisations that are building on the Concordium blockchain to improve existing processes, supporting entirely new and exciting business verticals. The platform enables security and transparency in a world that truly needs it.

Concordium provides a fast, secure, and highly scalable blockchain platform, which differs from other blockchains by having mandatory ID verification of users, instant finality of blocks, and low stable transaction fees pegged to the Euro.

Lars Seier Christensen, Chairman and Founder of Concordium, said: "I am very grateful to Lone for her huge contribution to Concordium; we would not have come this far without her tireless efforts. I look forward to working with Lone on the Board."

"On a daily basis, I will continue as chairman in an expanded role, driving the Concordium project forward, supported by the operational management of Kåre Kjelstrøm, CTO, Torben Kaaber, Head of Commercial, and Jørgen Hauglund, CFO."
concordium.com

SOURCE Concordium

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Les avis financiers et/ou économiques présentés par les contributeurs de Finyear.com (experts, avocats, observateurs, bloggers, etc...) sont les leurs et peuvent évoluer sans qu’il soit nécessaire de faire une mise à jour des contenus. Les articles présentés ne constituent en rien une invitation à réaliser un quelconque investissement.

The financial and/or economic opinions presented by Finyear.com contributors (experts, lawyers, observers, bloggers, etc.) are their own and may change without the need to update the content. The articles presented do not constitute an invitation to make any investment.
Autres articles

Mardi 28 Février 2023




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

PE Officer - Client & Success Partners

Senior Associate/VP M&A and Fundraising – technology sector TECH

1 Sénior & 1 Manager en TS/Modeling Financier

Sénior en M&A Litigation/Forensic Advisory (2-4 ans)

Gérant SCPI - Tertiaire – F/H

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage : Consultant(e)s stagiaires en évaluation financière - Lyon (F/H)

Offer: Mergers and Acquisitions Intern

Offre de Stage : Analyste Private Equity (Essling Expansion - Lead Investments)

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Former Samsung Corporate President and CSO Young Sohn joins Web3 compliance platform Astra Protocol as Advisor

John Woods appointed Chief Revenue Officer at Zenus Bank

Mathilde Ffrench est nommée Chief Blockchain Officer

Vivien & Associés consolide son équipe Corporate / M&A et coopte Lisa Becker et Julien Koch en qualité d’associés

Le cabinet de conseil en compliance PROETIC renforce son expertise anticorruption avec l’arrivée de Cyrille Fagniot, directeur conseil

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

BingX Announces Partnership With Mercuryo for Smarter Digital Payments

Former Samsung Corporate President and CSO Young Sohn joins Web3 compliance platform Astra Protocol as Advisor

Concordium's Founder Lars Seier Christensen takes an expanded role in Concordium

Innovations dans le paiement numérique : faut-il investir en 2023 ?

DZ BANK Selects Metaco Harmonize to Underpin Its Institutional Digital Asset Custody Offering

Kyriba s'associe à Jiko et renforce son offre sur sa Marketplace en proposant un accès direct au marché des bons du Trésor US

La donnée a besoin de bras, de jambes, et de cerveaux

Une analyse des enjeux du parking d’entreprise dans un Livre Blanc

Triste anniversaire

How the fintech industry has grown with advancements in technology

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

House of Rare disrupts investing and trading of scarce collectibles, launching the first asset-backed NFT marketplace on Concordium blockchain

Polybase Raises $2 Million USD in Pre-Seed Round to Build the Default Database for Web3

PE Officer - Client & Success Partners

Reltime delivers Decentralized Web3 Merchant Payment Solution to enable seamless Global E-Commerce

Interview | Le rôle stratégique du directeur financier en 2023

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.