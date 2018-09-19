Coinsuper Co-founder & CEO Reaffirms Bullish Long Term in Crypto Markets at Milken Institute Asia Summit

The theme of the 2018 Milken Institute Asia Summit is "A World in Transition: Preparing for the Future." The program delves into the uncertainties and innovations shaping the continent and how Asia can prepare while remaining at the forefront of global affairs.



The Summit also fosters productive partnerships among the more than 800 participants, which include Fortune 500 CEOs, government officials, institutional investors, philanthropists and high-level executives in international capital markets.



The subject for Karen is mainly focus on how virtual currencies went from mania to mainstream. The speakers who joined the discussion also included notable figures: Bill Barhydt (Founder & CEO of ABRA), Ron Cao (Founder & Managing Director of Sky9 Capital), Sam Englebardt (Co-Founder & Partner, Venture Investments and Strategic Partnerships, Galaxy Digital) and Jeffrey Li (CEO, Global Crypto Offering Exchange, GCOX).



Speaking of the key drivers for crypto market growth, Karen pointed out that there're three key drivers, first, blockchain technology will be able to add value to the traditional businesses; second, the best practices and rules for crypto industry players will be shaped and set to protect investors; and third, cryptocurrencies are widely accepted by the millennials.



Also, with regards to the big institutional money flowing into crypto space, Karen added: "We do see some big institutions gradually entering into the market, including traditional VCs (old money) and traders who keep close eyes on the market opportunities. And I believe they would gain more confidence if backed by clearer regulations."



