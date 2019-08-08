CoinAlts Fund Symposium Gathers Hundreds of Fund Managers and Allocators in Chicago on September 26th

articles liés
This year's symposium will cover pressing issues for institutions in the digital asset ecosystem, including legal and operational concerns for fund managers, recent trends and innovations in blockchain, and raising capital from institutional allocators. Featured speakers include Meltem Demirors of CoinShares, Kyle Samani of Multicoin, and Colleen Sullivan of CMT Digital Holdings.
"There is a lot of uncertainty around digital assets for investors. That's why it's so valuable to gather leading managers to propose investment theses, exchange ideas, and learn from one another," said conference co-chair Karl Cole-Frieman, of Cole-Frieman & Mallon LLP.
Keynote Meltem Demirors added, "I am excited to join such a quality gathering of my peers in the asset management industry. In this uncertain macro environment, industry events like CoinAlts that bring together leaders in the investing space are crucial for education."
The event will kick off with a Women in Crypto networking event and a VIP & Speaker Dinner, sponsored by Coinbase, both taking place on September 25, 2019.
Sponsors include Cohen & Co., Cole-Frieman & Mallon LLP, Harneys, MG Stover & Co. as founding sponsors; Anchorage, Hedera Hashgraph, Perkins Coie and Kingdom Trust as platinum sponsors; Coinbase as a gold sponsor; Fidelity Investments, Lukka and Silvergate Bank as bronze sponsors; Amun AG, Arca, Bitwise, CMT Digital, CoinShares Capital, Grayscale, Hehmeyer Trading + Investments, Multicoin Capital, Polychain Capital and Token Daily Capital as participating companies.
Industry Partners include Chamber of Digital Commerce, Chicago Blockchain Center, C2R Ventures, and Voice of Blockchain.
Select Media Partners include The Block, Guerilla Buzz, Hedge Fund Alert, Light Node Media, AMB Crypto, FinYear, CryptoReporter, Eureka Hedge, and Brave New Coin.
About the CoinAlts Fund Symposium
The Symposium was established by four firms with practices devoted to fund managers in the cryptocurrency and digital asset space. Cohen & Company specializes in the investment industry and advises cryptocurrency funds on important tax, audit and operational matters. MG Stover & Co.. is a full service fund administration firm built by former auditors and fund operators to deliver world class solutions to the global alternative investment industry. Cole-Frieman & Mallon LLP is a premier boutique investment management law firm, providing top-tier, responsive and cost-effective legal solutions for cryptocurrency fund managers. Harneys is a leading international offshore law firm that acts for both issuers of digital assets and investment funds who invest in them.
About BlockWorks Group
BlockWorks Group is an events and media production company that bridges the gap between traditional finance and digital assets. BWG educates family offices, asset managers, and financial institutions about blockchain.
For sponsorship opportunities contact: sales@blockworksgroup.io .
FINYEAR & CHAINEUM
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
