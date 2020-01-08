Clifford Chance a conseillé les prêteurs sur le financement d'un projet de centrale solaire de 41 MWc au Mozambique

articles liés
La centrale, dont la mise en service est prévue pour fin 2020, injectera son électricité au niveau de la principale sous-station de transport - distribution de la région nord du Mozambique, à Metoro (district d’Ancuabe). Elle viendra alimenter le réseau national, renforçant en particulier le réseau électrique des Provinces de Cabo Delgado et Nampula, aujourd’hui au cœur du développement industriel du pays. Cette initiative marquera un pas en avant dans le cadre du programme gouvernemental Énergie pour tous (« Energia para todos »), qui vise à donner à l'ensemble de la population du Mozambique l'accès à l'électricité d'ici 2030.
Le projet représente un investissement de 56 millions de dollars, dont 40 millions de dette apportée par Proparco et sa société mère l’Agence Française de Développement.
Clifford Chance a conseillé les prêteurs, l’Agence Française de Développement et Proparco, sur le financement de ce projet avec une équipe composée de Delphine Siino Courtin (associée), Jan Burger (avocat senior) et Alexandre Nasr (avocat), accompagnés d'André de Sousa Vieira (avocat senior) sur les aspects de droit mozambicain. Le bureau de Londres est intervenu sur les aspects de construction avec une équipe dirigée par Edward Bretherton (avocat senior) et Tom Ward (avocat).
A propos de Clifford Chance
Présent à Paris depuis près de 60 ans, Clifford Chance, cabinet international d'avocats d'affaires de référence, accompagne ses clients, entreprises françaises et internationales, institutions financières, entreprises publiques et autorités locales, sur l’ensemble des aspects juridiques de leurs opérations stratégiques en France et à l’international.
Reconnue pour ses expertises sectorielles et ses solutions innovantes, notre équipe de plus de 170 avocats dont une quarantaine d'associés, offre la combinaison unique d'une couverture internationale parfaitement intégrée (avec 32 bureaux répartis dans 21 pays) et de savoir-faire techniques et sectoriels d’excellence dans de nombreuses disciplines du Droit des affaires.
cliffordchance.com
