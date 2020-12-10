Choosing an Online Trading Platform

articles liés
For most novice investors, the hardest part is getting started with the right online trading platform. You can start a mt4 platform download immediately but make sure you understand it before you invest.
Priorities
While trading itself can be boiled down to knowing when to buy and sell, the process of learning to trade well is different for everyone. Some investors are very analytical, choosing to do an immense amount of research before making a single trade. Others are instinct-driven, making snap trades according to their ‘gut feelings’.
To choose an online trading platform that works for your specific trading needs and philosophy, first ascertain your priorities.
Are you familiar with trading?
Novices should choose a platform that incorporates a general knowledge base and adequate support, either through articles and guides or direct communication. Traders with more experience will prefer a platform that offers in-depth guides and the ability to control and filter chart information. Research each platform before you start to trade.
Which markets do you intend to trade?
There are several markets popular with investors, including:
- stocks
- commodities
- forex (currency exchange)
It is impossible for any individual to keep track of all of them and most investors focus on one or a small handful. Choose markets that you are interested in or familiar with, or those for which you can get assistance easily.
Volume – fees and charges
Trading costs are a balance between the volume of transactions and the associated fees and charges. Like physical brokers, online trading platforms also charge you for each trade. However, such fees get progressively lower the more you trade, and can even be zero for very large volumes.
Make a Start
The best way to learn is through practice. Visit a reputable site like Forex TB to download a platform that works for you and use the practice account to familiarise yourself with it.
