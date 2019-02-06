CannDollar Announces Launch of Silver-Backed Stablecoin on Major Exchanges

Davos, Switzerland, Feb. 5, 2019: CannDollar, a blockchain-based, silver-backed digital currency is now launching on cryptocurrency exchanges spanning more than 35 countries. Through CannDollar’s integration on BitGo’s multi-currency platform, the most secure, compliant and best technology platform for digital currencies, customers now have the use of silver as a medium of exchange and store of value in a stablecoin form.