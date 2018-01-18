Canada | CFO Moves – week ending January 12, 2018

Valener [MONTRÉAL] (TSX: VNR) announced the appointment of Éric Lachance as Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Chief Financial Officer of Énergir Inc., general partner of Énergir, L.P. Mr. Lachance will act as Chief Financial Officer of Valener under the Administration and Support Agreement initially signed between Valener and Énergir, L.P. Mr. Lachance replaces Pierre Despars, who has retired from the company. Mr. Lachance joined Énergir, L.P. in January 2017 as Vice President, Finance. From February 2000 to December 2016, he held various positions at Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, the last three years as Regional Director – Europe within its subsidiary CDPQ Paris.



Brick Brewing Co. Limited [KITCHENER, Ontario] (TSX: BRB) announced that Sean Byrne has resigned from his position as Chief Financial Officer of Brick Brewing, effective February 8, 2018. David Birch was Brick’s announced as Chief Financial Officer, effective February 9, 2018. Mr. Birch has served as Director of Finance at Brick since July 2016. Prior to joining Brick Brewing, Mr. Birch worked at Anheuser Busch InBev in senior financial roles including Director of Finance and Vice President, Commercial Finance. Subsequently, David served as CFO for Liberty Mines and later as VP Finance for McClelland Premium Imports.



Northern Graphite Corporation [OTTAWA] announced that Stephen Thompson has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Stephen was previously Vice President, Finance Hydro Ottawa Limited and Vice President Controller of Accelio Corporation.



Explorex Resources Inc. [Vancouver] (CSE: EX) announced that on December 31, 2017, Zenaida (Zeny) Manalo, Chief Financial Officer of Explorex Resources Inc., passed away unexpectedly. Current management will be assuming the role and responsibilities of Interim CFO.



Avidian Gold Corp. [TORONTO] (TSX-V: AVG) announced that Jeff Mosher has resigned as the CFO of the Corporation. Vic Bradley, Director, will step in as interim CFO.



NetCents Technology Inc. [VANCOUVER] (CSE: NC) announced the appointment of Michael Laitinen as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Laitinen brings over 25 years of business experience, with 12 years at the CFO level. Michael has worked with both publicly held and private corporations from startups to large organizations in various industries including: Specialty Retail, Logistics, Technology and Software (gaming).



Silver Viper Minerals Corp. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: VIPR) announced that as a result of the departure of Stephen Brohman, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, it has appointed Melissa Martensen as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Brohman had served as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer since April 26, 2016. Mr. Brohman has resigned as a director of the Company. Ms. Martensen will also continue to serve as the Corporate Secretary of the Company.



Dolly Varden Silver Corporation [VANCOUVER] (TSX.V: DV) announces that as a result of the departure of Stephen Brohman, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, it has appointed Melissa Martensen as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Brohman had served as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer since December 14, 2016. Ms. Martensen will also continue to serve as Corporate Secretary of the Company.