articles liés
-
European Blockchain Investment Congress 2019 Bringing Industry Professionals, Investors and Startups Together in Vienna
-
2nd Blockchain & Fintech Summit 2019 to take place in Jordan
-
Paris Blockchain Summit: First International Event Dedicated To The Blockchain Industry 10 Years After The Creation Of Bitcoin
-
Palexpo SA lance le 1er Geneva Annual Blockchain Congress, le 21 janvier 2019, dans son Centre de congrès
-
Finance Expo with an exclusive touch.
CoinAdvice Conference is the world's foremost blockchain and crypto event which has come to disrupt the industry trend by showcasing astute business leaders and coin owners from all across the globe. Covering three days on significant topics from leading industry cognoscenti’s to emerging ground-breaking brands with diversified products and services leveraging blockchain technology which is in the process of earning credibility eventually.
The conference is scheduled from March 4 to 6, 2019 in Pattaya, Thailand. The principal focus of the event is to upend the status quo and connect with global influencers, philanthropist, government personnel, policymakers, blockchain startups, and upcoming ICOs from across the world with a unique concept of having Coin Owners who are listed below the series of 1000 records on Coin Market Cap.
The conference embraces the resonating industry and promotes the elevated opportunities which have come in the new face of industrialization in association with the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
The conference will witness over 50+ media houses along with numerous investment funds, industry leaders, think tanks, family offices, VC firms, institutional, and private investors.
The structure of the event will be a hallmark on a cryptocurrency and blockchain industry endeavor which will showcase a growing awareness on the ethical principles that the economies require to grow further.
Theme of the CoinAdvice Conference 2019
Future of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain for 2019
The Conference's highlights include:
- 3 Days- High profile networking
- 25 ICO’s
- 15 Influencers
- 100+ Speakers- crypto entrepreneurs, visionaries, world thought leaders and global
transformers
- 1500+ Attendees- experts, entrepreneurs, enthusiasts, executives, investors, and policymakers
- 50 Exhibitors- showcasing disruptive and transnational projects, innovative ideas, and latest
trends in the blockchain domain
- 48 countries- Presenting their respective blockchain ecosystems and initiatives
- 50+ Media partners
The conference is privileged to have some of the world's most influential and authoritative speakers, some of whom are global transformers in the cutting-edge blockchain domain.
Split across three tracks, the conference's agenda will address a range of discussions including: Introduction to disruptive decentralized companies listed on CoinMarketCap, Future prospects of Digital Assets & cryptocurrencies, and Countries presenting their modern initiatives on blockchain technology.
The conference will illustrate an unprecedented agenda «Future of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain for 2019» with an energetic track which is assigned for crypto friendly governments who will be showcasing their ecosystems. Global, transformative, and mind-blowing announcements are expected to be made. The conference will witness an engaged audience of C-level financial services and enterprise tech executives, cloud providers, CEO’s from disruptive start-ups, government, policy leaders, venture capitalists, developers, startups, investors, media, and indeed, many more.
A noteworthy feature of Coinadvice Conference is the VVIP Networking Lounge – an exclusive networking area where the brightest startups will have access to fellow coin owners, speakers, participating investment funds, VC firms, and family offices, with billions of dollars under management.
An ICO Pitch contest with 60K prize pool to be distributed in three prizes which will be held alongside the conference. The contest will feature a number of ICO companies and investment funds. The price distribution will be generously provided by our sponsors accordingly:
1st Price - $ 30,000
2nd Price - $ 20,000
3rd Price - $ 10,000
Last, but not least, the conference abounds in a rich networking programme ranging from post-conference receptions to private VIP retreats which will prove momentous in weighty partnerships for the growth and development of the economies.
Tickets are available on https://coinadvice.events
Finyear is media partner of Coinadvice 2019.
The conference is scheduled from March 4 to 6, 2019 in Pattaya, Thailand. The principal focus of the event is to upend the status quo and connect with global influencers, philanthropist, government personnel, policymakers, blockchain startups, and upcoming ICOs from across the world with a unique concept of having Coin Owners who are listed below the series of 1000 records on Coin Market Cap.
The conference embraces the resonating industry and promotes the elevated opportunities which have come in the new face of industrialization in association with the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
The conference will witness over 50+ media houses along with numerous investment funds, industry leaders, think tanks, family offices, VC firms, institutional, and private investors.
The structure of the event will be a hallmark on a cryptocurrency and blockchain industry endeavor which will showcase a growing awareness on the ethical principles that the economies require to grow further.
Theme of the CoinAdvice Conference 2019
Future of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain for 2019
The Conference's highlights include:
- 3 Days- High profile networking
- 25 ICO’s
- 15 Influencers
- 100+ Speakers- crypto entrepreneurs, visionaries, world thought leaders and global
transformers
- 1500+ Attendees- experts, entrepreneurs, enthusiasts, executives, investors, and policymakers
- 50 Exhibitors- showcasing disruptive and transnational projects, innovative ideas, and latest
trends in the blockchain domain
- 48 countries- Presenting their respective blockchain ecosystems and initiatives
- 50+ Media partners
The conference is privileged to have some of the world's most influential and authoritative speakers, some of whom are global transformers in the cutting-edge blockchain domain.
Split across three tracks, the conference's agenda will address a range of discussions including: Introduction to disruptive decentralized companies listed on CoinMarketCap, Future prospects of Digital Assets & cryptocurrencies, and Countries presenting their modern initiatives on blockchain technology.
The conference will illustrate an unprecedented agenda «Future of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain for 2019» with an energetic track which is assigned for crypto friendly governments who will be showcasing their ecosystems. Global, transformative, and mind-blowing announcements are expected to be made. The conference will witness an engaged audience of C-level financial services and enterprise tech executives, cloud providers, CEO’s from disruptive start-ups, government, policy leaders, venture capitalists, developers, startups, investors, media, and indeed, many more.
A noteworthy feature of Coinadvice Conference is the VVIP Networking Lounge – an exclusive networking area where the brightest startups will have access to fellow coin owners, speakers, participating investment funds, VC firms, and family offices, with billions of dollars under management.
An ICO Pitch contest with 60K prize pool to be distributed in three prizes which will be held alongside the conference. The contest will feature a number of ICO companies and investment funds. The price distribution will be generously provided by our sponsors accordingly:
1st Price - $ 30,000
2nd Price - $ 20,000
3rd Price - $ 10,000
Last, but not least, the conference abounds in a rich networking programme ranging from post-conference receptions to private VIP retreats which will prove momentous in weighty partnerships for the growth and development of the economies.
Tickets are available on https://coinadvice.events
Finyear is media partner of Coinadvice 2019.
Finyear & Chaineum
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in corporate finance & crypto finance.
----------------
Chaineum Capital Partners - Blockchain Investment Banking
Chaineum Capital Partners est une banque d'affaires indépendante spécialisée blockchain.
Chaineum Capital Partners is an independent advisory firm for the blockchain industry.
Corporate finance advisory & services: due diligence, valuation, ICO, STO, fundraising, capital raising, M&A.
France (Besançon - Paris) + Switzerland (Neuchâtel - Geneva) + Worldwide Partners.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in corporate finance & crypto finance.
----------------
Chaineum Capital Partners - Blockchain Investment Banking
Chaineum Capital Partners est une banque d'affaires indépendante spécialisée blockchain.
Chaineum Capital Partners is an independent advisory firm for the blockchain industry.
Corporate finance advisory & services: due diligence, valuation, ICO, STO, fundraising, capital raising, M&A.
France (Besançon - Paris) + Switzerland (Neuchâtel - Geneva) + Worldwide Partners.