CC Forum: Investment in Blockhain and AI Conference

Following our highly successful inaugural edition in London last October as well as our the joint edition with the Maltese partners this May, the second edition of CC Forum London will connect global thought leaders, policymakers, investors and startups from across the world for a 3 day top content event. The summit will be attended by the industry leaders, think tanks, institutional and private investors, family offices and VC firms.
The event's highlights include:
2 500+ attendees
100+ speakers
70+ exhibitors
Bringing traditionally together the elite of the space the event is privileged to have some of the world's most authoritative speakers, some of whom are global movers and shakers. http://cc-forum.com/speakers
The programme of the event is highly intense: a multi-track conference, a buzzing exhibition floor, keynotes, panels, fireside chats, duels, pitching contests, workshops, round tables and a number of networking events.
The event's agenda will address a wide range of issues including Institutional and Private Investment in the space, Blockchain & AI and Foreign Direct Investment and the Regulatory Framework of Blockchain & AI.
Part of the event's programme are one-to-one duels where heavyweights will engage in heated public debates on the big issues of the space with the conference audience being involved.
The blockchain battle with a confirmed 100K pounds sterling prize draw will be held.
Last, but not least, the Forum abounds in a rich networking programme ranging from welcoming drinks reception to networking investors' dinners. It will culminate in our traditional black-tie VIP Gala & Award Giving Ceremony on 15th October.
Tickets can be purchased here: http://cc-forum.com/register
Use FREE (100% discount) promo code CCFLMPST to get registered for general admission (standard pass)
FINYEAR & CHAINEUM
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
