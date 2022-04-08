Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Bybit Finalizes MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Integration

Bybit, one of the world's fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges, has completed its integration of MetaTrader 4 (MT4), the gold standard for forex (FX) and contract for differences (CFD) trading.


Widely popular among retail traders, MT4 offers advanced technical analysis, a flexible trading system, and algorithmic trading tools.

Developed by MetaQuotes, MT4's functionalities on Bybit will be available to all Bybit users. Upon launch, Bybit users can trade USDT perpetual contracts 24/7, with low spreads, while leveraging on our deep liquidity. They can also integrate Expert Advisors for an automated trading experience, allowing them to integrate their trading scripts from other providers offering MT4.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Functionalities

The integration will provide Bybit users with leading trading and analytical technologies to implement their trading strategies easily. Users trading on Bybit's MT4 will be trading off Bybit's order book and liquidity prices - facilitating direct peer-to-peer buy/sell transactions, as Bybit's deep liquidity ensures minimal slippage.

MT4 also comes with technical indicators and algorithmic trading tools to automatically copy deals of other traders and support users in their trading journey. Additionally, MT4 offers users customizable layouts with an intuitive interface and interactive charts to plan and manage their trades.
Adding Advanced Trading Features to World Class Liquidity and Reliability

Bybit has proven itself to be the most reliable, stable and usable cryptocurrency exchange of the bull run, offering the best liquidity. Unique among major exchanges, Bybit experienced a 99.99% up rate throughout the year, with no overload nor downtime throughout.

Liquidity is arguably the be-all and end-all attribute for asset exchanges. Bybit's derivatives trading platform has the world's best liquidity and tightest spread. Traders are ensured the best quote and best execution in the market even during extreme volatility.

Bybit's retail focused products and customer support focused services will help lower the entry threshold to crypto trading to a whole host of new customers around the world, allowing them to seamlessly enjoy the immediate delivery of crypto trades.

Integration with MT4 will support the platform in becoming a fully integrated trading powerhouse with a user-friendly interface.

"As one of the most advanced and convenient trading solutions, MT4 is an excellent tool for our users to elevate their trading experience," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "We are excited to bring our products and services to the next level with this integration with MT4, and we look forward to our users benefiting from its functionalities and navigating the rise of digital assets with us."

About Bybit
Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. The company provides innovative online spot and derivatives trading services, mining and staking products, an NFT marketplace as well as API support, to retail and institutional clients around the world, and strives to be the most reliable exchange for the emerging digital asset class. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One racing team, Oracle Red Bull Racing, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Virtus.pro and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, and association football (soccer) teams Borussia Dortmund and Avispa Fukuoka.
Vendredi 8 Avril 2022




