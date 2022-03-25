Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News

Bybit Aims to be an Infrastructure Provider for Decentralization

Bybit, the world's third most visited cryptocurrency exchange, said it is investing in technology that will drive revolutionary changes and prepare the world for decentralization.


Bybit Aims to be an Infrastructure Provider for Decentralization
At a fireside chat and at a panel discussion at the World Blockchain Summit Dubai 2022, Igneus Terrenus, Head of Communications at Bybit, said the centralized exchange was all about getting people behind a decentralized future.

"We run a very successful exchange business, and we are able to invest in projects that will prove to be fundamentally revolutionary. Bybit is the instigator and a major contributor of BitDAO - one of the world's largest DAO in terms of treasury size. BitDAO has allocated hundreds of million dollars into blockchain gaming with Game7, Layer 2 scaling solutions with zkDAO and blockchain research with EduDAO and eight of the world's most prestigious universities," said Igneus Terrenus, Head of Communications at Bybit.

Web3 technologies need to mature before mass adoption could happen. But onboarding more people into the new space will contribute to a better technology stack and more opportunities. Bybit wants to be the provider of the infrastructure for the transition into a blockchain-powered decentralized future. "We see ourselves as a bridging agent to help people of all skill and knowledge levels to access web3 technologies and innovations they could use. We want to bring more people into the space because we truly see the value in that," said Terrenus.

The World Blockchain Summit global series is organized by Trescon to connect global leaders, thinkers and investors in blockchain and crypto innovations. The 22nd global edition of the Summit was powered by Bybit and took place at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai on March 23 and 24, 2022.

"Bybit's core ethos is to support the next level of innovation, talent, and technology development. This is perfectly aligned with our vision to exist at the forefront of technological innovation," Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon said. "We appreciate the support of Bybit, and all the great work we will be able to do because of this partnership," he added.

About Bybit
Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 to offer a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service, and multilingual community support. The company provides innovative online spot and derivatives trading services, mining and staking products, as well as API support, to retail and institutional clients around the world, and strives to be the most reliable exchange for the emerging digital asset class. Bybit is the proud partner of Formula One racing team Oracle Red Bull Racing, esports teams like NAVI, Alliance, Astralis, and Virtus.pro; German soccer club Borussia Dortmund and Japanese soccer club Avispa Fukuoka.
www.bybit.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Vendredi 25 Mars 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

360 Capital is looking for its new analyst intern!

Recrutement : Stage Analyste M&A H/F - Juillet 2022

OCTIME recrute plus de 30 nouveaux talents en 2022 pour accompagner sa croissance

Offre : Consultant(e)s stagiaires en évaluation financière - Lyon (F/H)

Offre | Stage Analyste Private Equity : LBO et Capital Développement (Equipe MidCap)

Offre : Stage Private Equity - AREV Partners - Paris

Offer: Investment Analyst Intern Position – Vauban Infrastructure Partners – Munich

Offre : Stage Analyste Fund management (F/H)

Offer: Internship - Private Equity – London

Offre : Analyste Investissement & Recherche (stage)

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Muzinich & Co. renforce sa présence en France avec de nouveaux recrutements

Phil Curtis, nommé Directeur mondial des Ressources Humaines d’Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty

Bordier & Cie (France) S.A. annonce l’arrivée de Lionel Deleuze en tant que gérant de fortune

Government Blockchain Association Appoints Earle G. Hall to its Board of Directors

Richard King associé Bignon De Keyser

Le Groupe Prodware nomme Serge Masliah Corporate VP et Group Operations Officer

Scott Opitz devient CTO-CPO d'ABBYY

iBanFirst nomme Sonia Boudier au poste de Chief of Tech & Strategy

Calmon Partners welcome a Director Capital Advisory in Geneva, Switzerland

Emilie de Vaucresson, spécialiste IT/IP/Protection des données personnelles, rejoint Joffe & Associés

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Bybit Aims to be an Infrastructure Provider for Decentralization

Clear Skye obtient 14M$ pour simplifier la gouvernance des identités sur ServiceNow

Goodwin conseille Lucca dans le cadre de sa levée de fonds de 65M€

Muzinich & Co. renforce sa présence en France avec de nouveaux recrutements

Phil Curtis, nommé Directeur mondial des Ressources Humaines d’Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty

Comment les fintechs peuvent contribuer à des modes de paiement plus verts

nCino ouvre de nouvelles entités en Espagne et en France

Neobrain lève 20M€ pour renforcer sa solution dédiée à la gestion des talents et des compétences

360 Capital is looking for its new analyst intern!

La Monnaie royale s’associe à Quintet Private Bank pour introduire l’utilisation d’or recyclé dans un produit négocié en bourse

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Cathay Capital, Eurazeo, et Sagard Newgen au capital de Dilitrust

Flashloans Launches DeFi Platform

Moncey Avocats conseille Apax Partners dans sa prise de participation majoritaire dans le groupe CEME

Recrutement : Stage Analyste M&A H/F - Juillet 2022

Crypto-monnaies : vers une réglementation généralisée ?

Marie-Gabrielle Plasseraud Avocats, nouveau cabinet dédié au droit de la propriété intellectuelle et du numérique

La « Méthode Ardian », ou la RSE comme catalyseur de valeur

Largillière Finance conseille le fonds d'investissement Ophiliam et Nova Formation dans l'acquisition de LearnPerfect

Talent.com lève 120M$ en série B pour accélérer la croissance de sa plateforme de recherche d’emploi

La Banque Postale lance Django, sa fintech dédiée au crédit à la consommation, au positionnement résolument citoyen