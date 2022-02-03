Corporate Finance News, Hybrid Finance News
              


Jeudi 3 Février 2022

Blockchain: transactions in under 2 seconds. That’s how quick Reltime BaaS is


Reltime builds a PoA based BaaS Ecosystem offering incredible transaction speeds and quick onboarding functionalities.



Reltime BaaS Ecosystem is a global financial service controlled by the end-users, eliminating a third party or middlemen. The users here benefit from direct P2P and M2P lending, borrowing, free remittance, and joint-account services supported by industry leaders worldwide.

Reltime has been stress-testing its PoA based BaaS ecosystem network and has achieved incredible transaction speeds, thanks to its highly optimized and calibrated blockchain network.

With a PoA based blockchain network, Reltime is set to become the leader in Banking that would revolutionize how transactions are made with ease and safety. And with low transaction charges and speeds of less than 1.8 seconds per transaction, Reltime is all set to launch its network to the public, where any user can also test the network before joining the community.

We are thrilled to be able to offer this kind of speed. A user in, for example, Norway can send money to a person in Spain on a Saturday afternoon. In a few seconds, the receiver will get his money, the settlement is done, and the cost for this transaction is zero. Its also possible to send money to a person without any account as the onboarding/eKYC/Sanction check happens instantly. Re. Frode van der Laak

Frode van der Laak is the CEO, Founder and inventor of the PoA and the Ecosystem of Reltime. Frode, with an MSc in Software and System Security at the University of Oxford, MPhil in the Faculty of Natural and Mathematical Science, and a Pending PhD from King's College London in DLT, with several granted patents.

Reltime is also listed at Bitmart and CoinTiger and aims for a Pre IPO in Fourth Quarter of 2022 and IPO in First Quarter of 2023.

