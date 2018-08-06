Block Hedge Brings You MENA’s Mega Blockchain Event in Bahrain

After receiving a huge response from the Crypto Con Mumbai, the Block Hedge team is now bringing MENA’s one of the biggest blockchain events in Manama, Bahrain. While dedicating to discovering hottest innovations, market trends and sensations around the Crypto and Blockchain sphere, this event is going to be even hotter and bigger!



With more than 500 Blockchain and cryptocurrency innovators, decision-makers, innovative startups and enterprising investors are expected to attend. Block Hedge – Bahrain builds on the success of similar events in Mumbai and New Delhi. The one-day event focuses on the future of Blockchain Technology, finance and investment, regulation & governance, successful past and future ICOs, security threats and considers how decentralization continues to disrupt sectors like banking and supply chain.



Block Hedge events are designed to entitle pioneers to find ideas, partners, investments and friends. That’s why, people sometimes express our events as a global center of technology, innovation and investments. Our forthcoming event will not be an exception. Why are we so confident? Block Hedge Bangkok is set to uncover the most promising releases from the global Blockchain and Crypto companies, successful ICOs, while showing versatile and ample insights on how Blockchain disrupts some of the finest technologies such as AI, IoT and many others.



Here is our lineup so far:

• Ian Seddon – Founder - YooPing

• Nikita Sachdev - Advisor and Crypto Influencer- Opet Foundation

• Cris D. Tran - Blockchain Strategist- QRC Group

• Stefano Virgilli – CEO – VOX

• Sadiq Quasim - Co-founder- Loyakk

• Nicole Nguyen – Blockchain Advocate – Infinity Blockchain Labs



And many more prominent speakers will be joining shortly.





So, save the date and get ready to witness world’s most innovative event of Blockchain Technology.



Registration for the Block Hedge Events is now open. For more information about Media Partnership and speaking opportunities, please contact amitabh@block-hedge.com. Companies interested in sponsorship, exhibiting or advertising packages are requested to contact at animesh@block-hedge.com.

