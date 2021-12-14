Corporate Finance, Hybrid Finance News
              


Mardi 14 Décembre 2021

Bitfinex Recovers 6.51458211 Bitcoin Stolen in 2016 Hack


Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform, has successfully recovered 6.51458211 bitcoin (BTC) stolen in the August 2016 hack, underlining the exchange’s commitment to recover all property lost as a result of the security breach.



articles liés
The recovery of the stolen BTC was done in collaboration with Poloniex, a digital token exchange. Recovery Right Token (RRT) holders will have their pro rata tokens redeemed in the coming days, based upon the size of their RRT holdings on 04/12/2021 at 12:31 UTC. As the BTC/USD price at the time of the recovery of the stolen BTC was $47,337, Bitfinex will redeem US$308,380.77334107 in aggregate RRTs.

The transaction hash of the recovered BTC is as follows: d73cd60f9ad8cb17e60d2ffd7f0dbe51cb4a89366070667307201caca110ae19

“We remain committed to recovering the remaining bitcoin stolen in the 2016 hack and will proactively work with all relevant parties and law enforcement agencies,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. “Those responsible should know that we will not rest until all the bitcoin lost in the hack is reclaimed.”

Bitfinex has collaborated with global law enforcement agencies and other private sector actors to provide intelligence and assist with investigations after the August 2016 hack. The exchange will continue to work with third parties to recover the remaining BTC lost in the hack.

Following the theft on August 2nd 2016, Bitfinex took a unique approach, generalising the losses across all accounts and crediting BFX tokens to customers at a ratio of 1 BFX to 1 US dollar lost. Bitfinex honoured its commitment to repay the losses. Within eight months of the security breach, all BFX token holders had their tokens redeemed at 100 cents on the US dollar or exchanged their tokens for, directly or indirectly, shares of the capital stock of iFinex Inc.

All BFX tokens were destroyed within this process. Additionally, Bitfinex created a tradable RRT for BFX holders that converted BFX tokens into shares of iFinex.

The benefit to RRT holders is that in the event of any retrieval of the stolen property, and after any outstanding or unconverted BFX token holders have been reimbursed, recovered funds are distributed to RRT holders, up to 1 US dollar per RRT. As all BFX tokens have been redeemed and destroyed, the full amount of recovered bitcoins today is being distributed pro rata to the RRT holders.

About Bitfinex
Founded in 2012, Bitfinex is a digital token trading platform offering state-of-the-art services for traders and global liquidity providers. In addition to a suite of advanced trading features and charting tools, Bitfinex provides access to peer-to-peer financing, an OTC market and margin trading for a wide selection of digital tokens. Bitfinex's strategy focuses on providing unparalleled support, tools, and innovation for experienced traders and liquidity providers around the world.
www.bitfinex.com


------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.


SEND / ENVOYER
dernières opinions & actus / latest opinions & news

    No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations. This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by Finyear©. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Cryptocurrencies: It is important to remember that all cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their volatile and speculative nature. Financial experts warn investors should only invest what they can afford to lose. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Pierre Leloup - Graphiste - Webdesigner - Freelance |
    Finyear © : ISSN 2114-5369 2005-2021). Finyear ©, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.