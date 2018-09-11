Barclays, BBVA, Citi, Microsoft, Northern Trust, R3, ​Ripple and more take over Boston at the Blockchain for Finance Conference North America

articles liés
-
The Blockchain Solutions Asia 2018 (BSA2018) Conference And Exhibition To Discuss Blockchain Applications Beyond Cryptocurrency
-
Leading Crypto Experts to Speak at the Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Switzerland
-
Crypto Challenge Forum connects global thought leaders, policy makers, investors and startups from across the world for a 3 day top content event
-
REVOLUTION BLOCKCHAIN : Comment VOUS, entreprises, pouvez aborder et vous approprier cette technologie ?
-
Anyone can set up a project and launch an ICO, but Global Blockchain Forum will focus on the success stories.
This meeting will take place in Boston on 14-15 November (http://bit.ly/2O6JqfS) with an aim to help FSIs advance blockchain technology from POC to commercialization.
BFC NA will offer a platform for industry professionals to discuss these important challenges through keynote presentations; panel discussions, workshops and networking opportunities.
Delegates will learn how to streamline blockchain adoption, hear latest DLT applications, technical challenges and the crypto asset space
We’ve assembled some of the most recognised experts to discuss the latest advancements in DLT which will revolutionise the finance industry. Highlights include:
- Microsoft’s Marley Gray will share his thoughts on technical challenges such as scalability,
interoperability and privacy that need to be considered for full blockchain implementation
- Explore the partnerships that Barclays have formed to aid DLT adoption and where DLT fits
within their overall fintech strategy
- Hear Factom, BBVA and Clovyr’s Amber Baldet discuss the ways of storing data on
blockchains and the most effective platforms to use
- Understand Northern Trust and Fidelity’s standpoint on the developments of crypto assets
and how this will affect financial services
- Examine the array of blockchain applications available and where the likes of Citi, Ripple, R3 & BNY Mellon are applying this technology
You’ll also hear from leading blockchain experts at the National Bank of Canada, DTCC, State Street & Digital Asset to help you to move your blockchain projects from POC to commercialization.
To see the full speaker line-up and latest agenda, download the brochure now: http://bit.ly/2O6JqfS
Finyear is a media partner of the event.
BFC NA will offer a platform for industry professionals to discuss these important challenges through keynote presentations; panel discussions, workshops and networking opportunities.
Delegates will learn how to streamline blockchain adoption, hear latest DLT applications, technical challenges and the crypto asset space
We’ve assembled some of the most recognised experts to discuss the latest advancements in DLT which will revolutionise the finance industry. Highlights include:
- Microsoft’s Marley Gray will share his thoughts on technical challenges such as scalability,
interoperability and privacy that need to be considered for full blockchain implementation
- Explore the partnerships that Barclays have formed to aid DLT adoption and where DLT fits
within their overall fintech strategy
- Hear Factom, BBVA and Clovyr’s Amber Baldet discuss the ways of storing data on
blockchains and the most effective platforms to use
- Understand Northern Trust and Fidelity’s standpoint on the developments of crypto assets
and how this will affect financial services
- Examine the array of blockchain applications available and where the likes of Citi, Ripple, R3 & BNY Mellon are applying this technology
You’ll also hear from leading blockchain experts at the National Bank of Canada, DTCC, State Street & Digital Asset to help you to move your blockchain projects from POC to commercialization.
To see the full speaker line-up and latest agenda, download the brochure now: http://bit.ly/2O6JqfS
Finyear is a media partner of the event.