Quotidien Finance Digitale, Crypto Finance Daily News
              



Barclays, BBVA, Citi, Microsoft, Northern Trust, R3, ​Ripple and more take over Boston at the Blockchain for Finance Conference North America


Due to the success of FinTech Network’s Blockchain for Finance Conference in Europe and the Asia Pacific, we’ve now introduced our BFC series to the North American market.



Barclays, BBVA, Citi, Microsoft, Northern Trust, R3, ​Ripple and more take over Boston at the Blockchain for Finance Conference North America
articles liés
This meeting will take place in Boston on 14-15 November (http://bit.ly/2O6JqfS) with an aim to help FSIs advance blockchain technology from POC to commercialization.

BFC NA will offer a platform for industry professionals to discuss these important challenges through keynote presentations; panel discussions, workshops and networking opportunities.

Delegates will learn how to streamline blockchain adoption, hear latest DLT applications, technical challenges and the crypto asset space

We’ve assembled some of the most recognised experts to discuss the latest advancements in DLT which will revolutionise the finance industry. Highlights include:

- Microsoft’s Marley Gray will share his thoughts on technical challenges such as scalability,
interoperability and privacy that need to be considered for full blockchain implementation
- Explore the partnerships that Barclays have formed to aid DLT adoption and where DLT fits
within their overall fintech strategy
- Hear Factom, BBVA and Clovyr’s Amber Baldet discuss the ways of storing data on
blockchains and the most effective platforms to use
- Understand Northern Trust and Fidelity’s standpoint on the developments of crypto assets
and how this will affect financial services
- Examine the array of blockchain applications available and where the likes of Citi, Ripple, R3 & BNY Mellon are applying this technology

You’ll also hear from leading blockchain experts at the National Bank of Canada, DTCC, State Street & Digital Asset to help you to move your blockchain projects from POC to commercialization.

To see the full speaker line-up and latest agenda, download the brochure now: http://bit.ly/2O6JqfS

Finyear is a media partner of the event.

Mardi 11 Septembre 2018
Notez

Finyear: latest news, derniers articles
Recevez notre newsletter quotidienne comme plus de 40.000 professionnels de la gestion et de l'innovation financières
LE TRESORIER
Cryptocurrencies
Finyear - Daily News
 
    Copyright Finyear (c)2006-2018 - Finance all the Year, Digital Finance, Crypto Finance. 2016 : ISSN 2105-0872. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear is prohibited.