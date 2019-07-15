Back to Futurist Conference: New speakers, Special Announcements and Free Crypto Giveaways

articles liés
Tracy Leparulo of Untraceable has famously created Blockchain Futurist Conference to be crypto-friendly, encouraging attendees to incorporate token experiences in an atmosphere that provides a fascinating look at a digital future that values virtual tokens and cryptocurrencies. This year’s Futurist Conference will once again feature marketplaces that are crypto-enabled and will offer ATMs, allowing attendees to purchase cryptocurrency onsite.
Highlights of the 2019 Futurist Conference include new developments in blockchain technology, more than 50 presentations by some of the leading experts, the newest and most exciting tech startups, and two levels of exhibitor booths that showcase tech. The conference site consists of multiple stages and an entire room dedicated to a Blockchain Bootcamp specifically designed to promote mass adoption and education.
This summer’s speaker lineup includes:
- Brock Pierce, crypto pioneer and co-founder of the EOS Alliance
- Tyler Spalding, CEO of Flexa Network
- Alex Tapsott, co-founder of Blockchain Research Institute
- Tone Vays, content creator for Derivatives
- Tracy Leparulo, founder of Untraceable
- Alex Mashinsky, CEO and founder of Celcius Network
- Antonio Brasse, co-founder and CEO of Blockquake
- Anthem Blanchard, CEO of AnthemGold & Herc
- Gabriel Abed, founder and director of Bitt Inc.
Untraceable’s Futurist Conference is the largest and most high-profile blockchain event in Canada. The 2018 event attracted thousands of participants, including 114 speakers and 87 individuals from the press, while also featuring $300,000 in crypto giveaways. Participants from every industry are encouraged to come explore, debate, showcase and physically use emerging technologies that are beginning to change the shape of our collective future.
To register, stay up to date on the expanding speaker list and acquire additional information, visit https://www.futurist19.com. Discounts are available weekly.
About Untraceable
Untraceable is an event marketing and advisory company within the blockchain industry. Founded in 2013 to help build and grow the cryptocurrency community. Untraceable specializes in designing cutting-edge events by seamlessly integrating crypto ticketing, event apps, token creation and innovative tech solutions. Untraceable has organized hundreds of trailblazing events events, from the first Bitcoin Expo in Canada, first security tokens conference Polycon, first blockchain and loyalty conference, and dozens of large-scale hackathons such as ETHWaterloo, Blockgeeks, and Ethereum's 1st Hackathon. Untraceable events create immersive experiences designed to create a future world within a conference.
For more information on Untraceable, please visit https://www.untraceableinc.com.
Finyear is a media partner of Untraceable.
FINYEAR & CHAINEUM
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
