Baanx déploie la plateforme HooYu d’enrôlement client et KYC

articles liés
-
La Banque Sygnum lance un jeton numérique en CHF
-
Bank of China teams up with Refinitiv to launch new foreign exchange price prediction app DeepFX
-
In a Bear Market, NBA Star Offers Fans a Blockchain-based Alternative to Traditional Banks
-
BiKi.com Lists Largest Decentralized Stablecoin DAI
-
Itiviti and Gemini to offer NYFIX connectivity for cryptocurrency customers
Baanx est une plateforme mobile de crypto-monnaie et ses équipes cherchent en permanence à améliorer le fonctionnement et la facilité d’utilisation des produits pour les clients. Baanx a décidé de mettre en œuvre une solution de vérification de documents d’identité qui accélère l’enrôlement client et le KYC tout améliorant l’expérience utilisateur.
La mise en œuvre de HooYu Identify par Baanx intervient en même temps que l’entrée en vigueur des réglementations 2019 LCB-FT (Amendement). Une des nouveautés majeures de cette réglementation est l’intégration des cryptoactifs dans le cadre la lutte contre le blanchiment en particulier les crypto wallets & plateformes d’échange doivent maintenant mettre en place des procédures de vigilance à l’égard de la clientèle.
Garth Howat, CEO de Baanx : “Il est important que l’industrie des crypto-monnaies gagne en maturité et que nous adhérions tous à la règlementation. En outre, nous avons choisi HooYu non seulement pour être en conformité aux règlementations anti-blanchiment mais aussi pour organiser un parcours KYC fluide et pour améliorer notre taux de conversion d’enrôlement ”.
David Pope, Directeur du Marketing de HooYu : “Nous sommes impressionnés par les résultats de l’implémentation du parcours KYC digital HooYu par Baanx et voir comment les outils UI et UX aident leurs clients durant le KYC tout en leur permettant d’être en conformité aux réglementations KYC.”
Pour plus d’informations : HooYu.com
La mise en œuvre de HooYu Identify par Baanx intervient en même temps que l’entrée en vigueur des réglementations 2019 LCB-FT (Amendement). Une des nouveautés majeures de cette réglementation est l’intégration des cryptoactifs dans le cadre la lutte contre le blanchiment en particulier les crypto wallets & plateformes d’échange doivent maintenant mettre en place des procédures de vigilance à l’égard de la clientèle.
Garth Howat, CEO de Baanx : “Il est important que l’industrie des crypto-monnaies gagne en maturité et que nous adhérions tous à la règlementation. En outre, nous avons choisi HooYu non seulement pour être en conformité aux règlementations anti-blanchiment mais aussi pour organiser un parcours KYC fluide et pour améliorer notre taux de conversion d’enrôlement ”.
David Pope, Directeur du Marketing de HooYu : “Nous sommes impressionnés par les résultats de l’implémentation du parcours KYC digital HooYu par Baanx et voir comment les outils UI et UX aident leurs clients durant le KYC tout en leur permettant d’être en conformité aux réglementations KYC.”
Pour plus d’informations : HooYu.com
Chaineum : Neo Investment Bank
Laurent Leloup : Conférencier blockchain
HealthTech.Finance : HealthTech Investment Bank
Laurent Leloup : Conférencier blockchain
HealthTech.Finance : HealthTech Investment Bank
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.