BRD Announces Strategic Partnership with Ripple

BRD, the most secure cryptocurrency mobile wallet, trusted by users in over 170 countries, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Xpring, Ripple’s developer initiative to build the internet of value. BRD also received an investment of $750 thousand from Xpring to help drive further adoption of XRP Ledger offerings worldwide.
BRD will also build on Xpring, the company's newly launched open platform for developers, to support and integrate XRP into the BRD wallet. The partnership and investment will enable BRD users to hold, buy, sell, and send XRP to anyone in the world.
“We’re incredibly excited about joining forces with Ripple to bring XRP to our user base. Ripple understands the need for a strong wallet partner as they push into key markets like cross border banking and remittance, so we are thrilled to help them achieve their goals. In addition, it is our plan to have BRD be the cheapest and easiest place to buy XRP moving forward,” said Adam Traidman, CEO and Co-founder of BRD.
Consumers are able to use BRD to purchase and store cryptocurrencies simply and easily; negating the need for often unnecessarily complex exchanges altogether.
"As one of the oldest and most respected wallets in the industry, BRD is helping to pave the way for mainstream adoption of digital currencies,” said Ethan Beard, Senior Vice President of Xpring. "At Xpring, we support mission-driven companies that have the potential to transform money. The BRD team has helped consumers onramp $6B worth of traditional currencies into digital currency, making them an ideal partner to continue the proliferation and adoption of cryptocurrencies like XRP to solve real-world problems.”
BRD provides consumers and retail investors with the simplest way to get started with cryptocurrencies. Customers have flexibility in making purchases using credit cards, checking accounts, cash, or other cryptocurrencies. BRD also employs an industry-leading security and privacy that is both truly decentralized and leverages the latest security technologies available on mobile platforms. With an estimated over $6B USD in cryptocurrency under protection, BRD remains the most trusted cryptocurrency mobile wallet available.
The BRD app is available for download from the App Store or Google Play. For more information, please visit BRD at http://www.BRD.com.
About BRD
BRD is a global company that’s bringing blockchain-enabled financial services to the mobile generation. We provide consumers with the simplest and the most secure way to buy and protect bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Launched in 2015, and headquartered in Zurich (Switzerland), BRD is a venture-backed company which has raised $55M USD from top investors focused on banking, FinTech, and the blockchain. BRD’s crypto apps are available for both iOS and Android in over 170 countries. With over 2.5M customers worldwide, BRD has accumulated $6B USD of crypto assets under protection and is one of the fastest growing blockchain-enabled finance apps for everyday consumers (a Top 10 Finance app in 71 countries).
