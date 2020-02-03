BLOCKCHAIN ECONOMY CONFERENCE IS ABOUT TO BEGIN!

articles liés
The conference will be held in Turkey, a country which is turning into the most attractive meeting location for the whole crypto community. This unique conference brings together investors, experts, professionals and media who are in the field of Fintech and Blockchain technologies from all over the world to Istanbul, on February 20-21, 2020.
Leading blockchain companies and entrepreneurs will be attending the conference. Bitcherry, the first e-commerce network in the world using Blockchain and the Global cryptocurrency exchange Bitpanda are the Main Sponsors of the Blockchain Economy’s upcoming edition. The attendees taking part at the event will also have a chance to explore the citizenship beyond the borders and meet government representatives, institutions, companies presenting these opportunities during the Citizenship Expo, which is going to be held for the first time in Istanbul along with the Blockchain Economy. At the same time, Global crypto exchange Crypto.com is also among the sponsors of the Event and became the unique payment partner of the Blockchain Economy2020. All Crypto.com users can buy tickets using Crypto.com pay application.
The well-known crypto entrepreneur John McAfee, Wall Street Analyst Tom Lee, co-founder of Blockchain.com Nicolas Cary, the founder of Coinpayments.net Alex Alexandrov, Lennix Lai the Director of Financial Markets at OKEx and founder of the AVA labs Emin Gün Sirer, are among the Keynote speakers of the conference.
The regional Sales director at BITMAIN -the worlds largest Mining company- and Alexandre Lemarchand from Ledger are also added to the speakers list. The cryptocurrencies, the Future of blockchain, the Artificial intelligence, the Quantum Technologies and the Big Data -these topics will be exclusively discussed by the experts at the conference.
Side events at Blockchain Economy 2020:
BITCOIN BUS - Istanbul Tour: the “Bitcoin Bus” tour offers the opportunity to visit the historical and touristic places of Istanbul together with crypto enthusiasts.
Closing Party: the final part of Blockchain Economy2020 will be organized in a Luxury Yacht which will tour the Bosphorus.
VIP Networking and Award Dinner: the dinner will gather the top speakers, investors, BEcomp winners and sponsors after the conference day on February 20.
Citizenship Expo: The governments, companies and entities offering worldwide citizenship will be hosted for the first time in Istanbul. All kinds of tickets can be bought on the conference website: https://www.blockchaineconomy.istanbul/EN/
Name: “Blockchain Economy”
Date: February 20-21, 2020
Venue: WOW Convention Center, Istanbul / Turkey
Website: https://www.blockchaineconomy.istanbul/EN/
