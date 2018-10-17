Asia's Biggest Chainers Blockchain Week Events Returns To South Korea Early January 2019.

Chainers Inc, No.1 Blockchain industry-focused business development & advisory service company in South Korea，It is set up as a JV company between Vision Creator (South Korea based Cross-border M&A advisory, Venture capital investment firm ) and The Blockchainer (NO.1 service provider in blockchain industry in China).



The blockchain week starts on the 14th Jan. 2019 at 9:00 AM and ends on the 18th Jan. 2019 at 06:00 PM.



If you are interested in the event, here are a couple of highlights:



1. South Korea is the most active Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies markets in Asia with five million digital currency retail investors.

2. Great support from Korean Blockchain Associations and Developer Communities with more than 100 Developers (KBIP Lab, Decipher, POSTECH)

3. Meeting Luxurious 50+ Token Fund & Venture capitals, the 120+project team mainly from South Korea, China, South East Asia, Europe, the USA at variety after-parties and conferences during the whole week(Block Water, BCI, BlockchainI, Nexusone,Consensus investment and tec.)

4. South Korean TOP 10 Influential Youtubers(신의두뇌, SPUNKY, 킬러웨일, 싱싱이진실토크TV, 박호두 해외선물), TOP 30 Naver Blog influencers, Economy TV Channel and Top Blockchain Industry Media providing high exposure rate and many promotion chances

5. Great support from Top South Korea Finance Groups, Top Cryptocurrency Exchanges( Upbit, Gopax, Coinplug, Houbi )

6. Well-Organized Business Tour will lead you to enter South Korean quality projects, tech-companies, crypto funds and exchanges offices and build strong connections with them

7. 2300+ Attendees, 60+ exhibitors, 75+Speakers from 15+ Countries





The last edition of this event was a success In the first week of July 2018, we have successfully held one comprehensive event, which is CHAINERS2018, which has accumulated high-end circle of contacts in terms of internationally and domestically 50+Project Teams, 80+ Professional Influence speakers, 1200+ Retail investors & Enthusiasts).



Jun Li, Founder of Ontology, Chainers2018 Speaker was interviewed by Korea Business New: https://youtu.be/kp4p1XpFZzg

Yani Malahov, Founder of Aeternity, Ethereum Godfather was interviewed by Korea Business News https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5fJTw8_KF9s&feature=youtu.be



If you are interested in participating in the next edition feel free to use the Contact details:

Presentation Cooperation

Eric Li | Project Manager Mobile: +86 150 2665 2832（Wechat）

Email: Eric.li@chainers.io | Eric.li@blockchainer.vip

Linkedin：https://www.linkedin.com/in/eric-li-44492a84/



Media & Sponsorship Cooperation

Rae Mao | Media Partnership Manager

Mobile: +86 15821816854 Wechat: rolanjona_

Email: rae@chainers.io | rae.mao@blockchainer.vip

Linkedin：www.linkedin.com/in/rae-mao