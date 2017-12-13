Are you sure you want to create an Innovation Lab?

Co-authored by Aldo de Jong and Yannick Rennhard from Claro Partners and Pascal Bouvier, fintech venture capital investor.



How can companies stay innovative, even when they’ve grown to a size where innovation is slowed down by processes, hierarchies, sounding boards, siloes and that cosy blanket of routine and habit?



Last January, we wrote that trying to innovate like a startup – throwing mud at the wall and seeing what sticks – is not the right approach. Organising hackathons, especially when they’re focused on developers alone, isn’t the right way either. So, how about building an external structure where ideas can emerge and grow… Why not set up an innovation lab?



Innovation labs, corporate accelerators and incubators, or however you call it, are places where corporate intrapreneurs get together – sometimes with additional partners, such as startups or external entrepreneurs – to explore interesting areas unbound by corporate bureaucracy and restrictions. At least that’s the idea. Innovation labs are meant to spark innovation that can be re-integrated into the company’s business, once its value proposition has been validated. They are extremely popular. Almost every large company has some kind of innovation lab these days, or is trying to create one.



Innovation labs should be like a laboratory of ideas, where people have room to experiment, to explore new ways of thinking, to fail and to create breakthrough products and services in the process. Unfortunately, innovation labs often turn out to be a lot more like chemistry shows for kids. There’s a lot of noise, a lot of colourful smoke and people wearing strange glasses. It’s a very enjoyable experience, yes. But apart from some ear-shattering explosions, nothing is really created in the end.



Where’s the innovation in innovation labs?



Let’s have a closer look at where expectations and outcomes for innovation labs diverge. The first and – quite obviously – the biggest problem is that innovation labs don’t seem to trigger innovation. The reality is that, if you define innovation as a new product or service offer that is validated on the market and creates value for the company, then innovation labs have a terrible success rate. Here’s why:



1. Lack of tangible results

Some innovation labs don’t create tangible results at all. They measure their success by the number of new ideas they’ve created, by the number of interesting presentations they held at any of the countless innovation conferences around the globe and the number of “likes” they got for their innovation ideas on social media.



2. Lack of entrepreneurial commitment

One of the big reasons for this lack of output is having the wrong people – more specifically – people who we call corporate experience seekers. These employees get recruited to contribute to the innovation lab on the basis of some misguided incentive or training program. The problem is that they usually lack the mind-set, the right incentives and the vigour needed to be successful in the startup world. They join the innovation lab, have a great experience playing entrepreneur (including table soccer, working with a laptop on a sofa, wearing sneakers and hoodies and whatever other innovation theatre clichés you can imagine) and they might hold interesting talks about their experience BUT they don’t create real, tangible results. The truth is that building a venture is a painful process and you should be in it for the right reasons.



3. Lack of strategic alignment

Another problem with innovation labs is that, if they do create ventures, then the resulting ventures are often not in line with the company’s core business or strategic priorities and therefore very difficult to re-integrate into the corporate offer. They are – quite frankly – a massive waste of time and money. Many innovation lab creators think that rules and limitations are bad for innovation, that people need total freedom to create good results. The opposite is true: the better you define the right area to innovate in, the better the outcome. First, you need to understand what opportunity area is most interesting for the company to explore – not just based on the corporate strategy but also an in-depth understanding of the ecosystem of the company and the current and future needs of its clients. Within those boundaries, though, individual freedom and possibility to make mistakes is important. At Claro, we call this autonomy in alignment, a principle that we used to summarise the new way of working as part of a project for Standard Bank, a South African bank.



4. Lack of a problem

Innovation labs that are focussed on exploring the implications of an emerging technology and creating new offers that leverage it (blockchain is a wildly popular example) often end up creating the wrong results as well. Exploring what a technological disruption means for a company definitely has its value. But if you start with a technology as the basis of your innovation, you’ll often end up creating solutions looking for a problem. If you just want to understand a technology, please call your initiative a “blockchain lab” or something like that. Calling it an innovation lab will raise expectations it will not be able to live up to. If you want to create innovation, think about the right problem to solve first and then select the technology that has the most potential to solve it.



5. Lack of understanding

The single biggest reason though, is that – driven by the need for fast results and the appeal of “just trying something” – innovation labs often practice a very loose methodology with a focus on doing things, rather than thinking about what to do first. This tendency to jump to the second step does lead to fast results, yes. But if you have to throw away your results because they aren’t relevant to your customers or don’t fit your market context, you’ll end up spending a lot more time and money than necessary. So, for example, if you want to create innovative financial services for digital natives, try to base it on understanding banking services for millennials first, instead of just throwing something at the wall and seeing if it sticks.



All of the problems described above are connected to companies trying to cut corners, sometimes just for the sake of looking innovative. At Claro, we have a different approach.



An insight-driven approach to innovation



We call it Insights-driven Venture Creation. It ensures sufficient time is spent on thinking and not only on doing. We’ve used this approach successfully with clients over the past year. Essentially, it is a combination of venture design and venture building, with the following key steps: