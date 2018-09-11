Anyone can set up a project and launch an ICO, but Global Blockchain Forum will focus on the success stories.

articles liés
This October 4-5 in Hyatt Regency San Francisco, Blockchain enthusiasts can attend the Global Blockchain Forum. The event will feature key speakers for the recent fields of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. The forum's tagline is "Proof After Hype", as the event’s theme will focus on the actual success stories related to blockchain technology. Global Blockchain Forum is a top conference on a high level, offering a list of world-class speakers and a variety of relevant topics. It will focus on legitimate success stories after the crypto hype.
What Is the Crypto Hype?
Anyone can set up a project and launch an ICO, but not every venture will prove to be successful. Global Blockchain Forum will focus on the success stories. This event will bring in the movers and shakers of the industry that managed to successfully survive after the hype and lead the field.
The Global Blockchain Forum prides itself on being a top conference, and as such, it offers a lineup of world-class speakers experts. Numerous investment funds and media groups will be attending, too. Thus, the attendees will have an excellent opportunity to network with celebrity guests, view successful companies in the Expo, and look for funding connections.
The Real Deal
The upcoming conference will focus on the action-oriented movers and shakers in the blockchain field. From October 4-5, there are expected to be over 3,000 attendees, over 100 speakers, over 100 companies, and over 100 partners participating.
The 2-day event will be hosted in Hyatt Regency San Francisco, at 5 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco, CA 94111. For more information, please visit the official website.
Global Blockchain Forum offers 30% Off discount to all readers of Finyear. By following this link, you can claim your discounted tickets to the upcoming Global Blockchain forum. The discount is applicable for a limited time only.
Finyear is a media partner of the event.
