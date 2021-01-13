Quotidien Fintech & Blocktech / Daily News
              



Mercredi 13 Janvier 2021

Antier Solutions processes a 100 million USD worth of transactions on Blockchain MLM Platforms


As blockchain continues to be harnessed by various organizations – both in the financial market and across other industry verticals – the focus remains on how the technology is transforming business operations.



After revamping multiple enterprises, Blockchain has found a new alliance with MLM and the results are impressive. India's Antier Solutions has processed transactions worth a 100 million USD across all its Blockchain based MLM platforms.

At the core of blockchain technology is a "shared distributed ledger" where the data and transactions are recorded. This distributed ledger is accessible to everyone on the network, thereby promoting transparency. Blockchain acts as a new type of database system that allows multiple parties to share access to the same data, at virtually the same time, enabling an unprecedented level of confidence. Furthermore, this technology has the potential to automate and accelerate business processes by using smart contracts that make the third party functions redundant.

Although almost every industry is ripe for blockchain adoption, one area that holds significant potential for blockchain implementation is the MLM (Multi-level Marketing) industry.

MLM has long been a mainstay for start-ups and companies to promote their products globally while cutting down the marketing costs. A few examples of successful companies that have capitalized on the potential of MLM include Amway, Market America, and Avon Products Inc.

"However, the traditional MLM process is beset with inefficiencies such as centralized control over the system, lack of trust and transparency, and delayed payments to release users' incentives – which can hold back even the best of MLM projects.

Blockchain brings solutions to these pain points, empowering the MLM industry to position itself as a reliable market. Blockchain eliminates the involvement of a central authority and brings everything on a distributed ledger to enable transparency. The smart contract automates and expedites the MLM process and drives peer-to-peer transactions. Furthermore, smart contract integration contributes to immutability. It prevents any change in the MLM business plan once the smart contract has been deployed on the blockchain, thereby building people's confidence in the system.

These benefits have fueled the popularity and acceptance of blockchain MLM software among businesses and participants. While start-ups and companies are readily launching smart-contract-based MLM platforms, users are confidently investing in these platforms being sure of a transparent process and secure, instant payouts.

Antier Solutions, a digital assets management solutions providing company, is helping businesses to launch their MLM smart contract platforms. Equipped with a team of 100+ blockchain developers and subject matter experts, 15+ years of rich technical experience, and breadth of expertise, Antier Solutions has helped over 100 companies to launch their MLM platforms on blockchain like TRON, Ethereum, and Bitcoin.

"Blockchain is serving as a catalyst to drive a profound, positive change in the billion-dollar MLM industry and Antier Solutions is working to initiate that change. As businesses navigate towards blockchain and cryptocurrency MLM software, we will continue orchestrating our solutions to help businesses ride the next wave of multi-level marketing", said Devender Junas, the Product Head of Antier Solutions.

About Antier Solutions
Antier Solutions is a global digital assets management solutions providing company helping businesses transit from conventional technology platforms to blockchain-driven systems. Antier, with its deep domain knowledge and rich experience, has created a well-rounded ecosystem of solutions to help businesses launch their digital assets trading platforms, lending platforms, banks, and more.

Creating a harmonious trifecta of technology, design-driven thinking, and intelligent strategies, Antier creates an innovative roadmap to deliver consulting and development services for a new decentralised digital world.
www.antiersolutions.com/

SOURCE Antier Solutions

