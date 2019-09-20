Allen & Overy conseille Crédit Mutuel Arkéa dans le cadre de la réorganisation du capital de Primonial

articles liés
Allen & Overy Paris a conseillé Crédit Mutuel Arkéa sur la cession de la totalité de sa participation dans Primonial, soit environ 29.1% du capital de Primonial, dans le cadre de la signature d’un protocole avec le Management du Groupe et Bridgepoint pour la réorganisation du capital de la société de gestion patrimoniale.
Le fonds d’investissement Bridgepoint, entré au capital de Primonial en 2017, demeure actionnaire et réinvestira à hauteur de 35 % du capital.
Latour Capital, qui était déjà actionnaire entre 2015 et 2017, entre au capital à hauteur de 35% sous la forme d’un fonds, Latour 3, et d’un co-investissement avec Aberdeen Standard Investments, Grosvenor Capital et le Liechtenstein Global Trust.
Société Générale Insurance entre au capital à hauteur de 18,5% au travers d’un investissement de l’actif général de SOGECAP, compagnie d’assurance vie et de capitalisation du groupe Société Générale.
Les salariés et dirigeants détiendront 11,1% de Primonial et la fondation AlphaOmega, un des acteurs pionniers de la venture philanthropy en France, détiendra le solde du capital, soit environ 0,4%.
L'équipe d'Allen & Overy était pilotée à Paris par Jean-Claude Rivalland (Associé, Fusions et Acquisitions) et Raphael Bloch (Collaborateur Senior, Fusions et Acquisitions), assistés de Thibault Debrai-Malot (Collaborateur, Fusions et Acquisitions).
Bridgepoint était conseillé par Frieh & Associés
Latour Capital était conseillé par Willkie Farr & Gallagher.
Sogecap était conseillé par Clifford Chance.
Les prêteurs étaient conseillés par Clifford Chance et KPMG Avocats.
Le Management était conseillé par Gide Loyrette Nouel, Mayer Brown, CMS Francis Lefebvre et EY Société d’Avocats.
À propos d’Allen & Overy
Allen & Overy est une structure internationale d'avocats d'affaires de 5 400 personnes, dont 554 associés, répartis dans 44 bureaux à travers le monde. À Paris, Allen & Overy compte plus de 145 avocats dont 33 associés, spécialisés en droits français, anglais et américain dans les domaines clés du droit des affaires, notamment : banque et finance, marchés de capitaux internationaux, fusions & acquisitions, fiscalité, arbitrage international, droit social, droit de la concurrence et droit Européen, droit public et droit de l’environnement, propriété intellectuelle, contentieux, droit immobilier, innovation et digital.
allenovery.com
