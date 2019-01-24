After the Bell’s event STABLECOIN - An Investor’s Perspective

articles liés
-
Finance World Expo with an exclusive touch in Zug, Switzerland
-
Malta AI & Blockchain Summit throwing massive show in May
-
Blockchain Eventon, India's top Blockchain Conference focuses on the future of technologies like Blockchain, AI and Future Tech.
-
The Best Guide to Blockchain Conferences
-
2019 Blockchain Convergence Summit : Chain Plus+ Kicked Off with Great Fanfare
Stacey Mankoff, Managing Principal of The Mankoff Company and Founder of the After the Bell Events says, “The issue of stablecoins has become top-of-mind in the digital currency space. This is the first event on the subject in 2019 and one in which we bring a panel of investors and practitioners to discuss real-world issues and experiences. Our After the Bell Events are not recorded or streamed so to really get the full benefit, you need to be there. “
In this After the Bell event, investors and thought-leaders in the growing stablecoin marketplace are brought together to address issues including defining stablecoins and determining their benefits; who’s investing in them and why and what this means to the digital currency space. Investor Panelists include David Segura of Carbon & an Angel Investor; Nithin Eapen of Chance River; Stephen Leahy of Oneiro and Dan Doney of Securrency.
For more information on the event and to register, please go to: https://bit.ly/2LMh6it
On offer is a special discount with code STABLEPTNR
In this After the Bell event, investors and thought-leaders in the growing stablecoin marketplace are brought together to address issues including defining stablecoins and determining their benefits; who’s investing in them and why and what this means to the digital currency space. Investor Panelists include David Segura of Carbon & an Angel Investor; Nithin Eapen of Chance River; Stephen Leahy of Oneiro and Dan Doney of Securrency.
For more information on the event and to register, please go to: https://bit.ly/2LMh6it
On offer is a special discount with code STABLEPTNR
Finyear & Chaineum
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in corporate finance & crypto finance.
----------------
Chaineum Capital Partners - Blockchain Investment Banking
Chaineum Capital Partners est une banque d'affaires indépendante spécialisée blockchain et technologies disruptives.
Chaineum Capital Partners is an independent advisory firm for the blockchain industry and disruptive technologies.
Corporate finance advisory & services: due diligence, valuation, ICO, STO, fundraising, capital raising, M&A.
France (Besançon - Paris) + Switzerland (Neuchâtel - Geneva) + Worldwide Partners.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in corporate finance & crypto finance.
----------------
Chaineum Capital Partners - Blockchain Investment Banking
Chaineum Capital Partners est une banque d'affaires indépendante spécialisée blockchain et technologies disruptives.
Chaineum Capital Partners is an independent advisory firm for the blockchain industry and disruptive technologies.
Corporate finance advisory & services: due diligence, valuation, ICO, STO, fundraising, capital raising, M&A.
France (Besançon - Paris) + Switzerland (Neuchâtel - Geneva) + Worldwide Partners.