AI in Finance Summit & AI in Insurance Summit, New York: Why Attend?

Machine Learning & The Future of Insurance Product Development

Fighting Crime in Cryptocurrency with Graph Learning

Reinventing your Company with AI & Becoming a Cognitive Enterprise

As the discussions around regulation, cybersecurity and ethics increase, these topics will take centre stage across both tracks at the summit. Sessions will focus on the explainability of algorithms used within the financial industry, and there will be presentations for business leaders and decision makers specifically as well to compliment the technical sessions.1.The speaker lineup is carefully curated to ensure attendees learn from leaders in the field. Speakers will share insights into recent breakthroughs in technical advancements and fintech applications including financial forecasting & compliance. Already confirmed speakers include, Applied Research Scientist at, Head of Data Science at, Head of Artificial Intelligence Research,, Associate Professor atand many more 2.Discover emerging trends and learn about both research advancements and practical applications in the financial sector from algorithms to forecast financial data, to tools used for data mining & pattern recognition in financial time series, to scaling predictive models, to stock market prediction, to using blockchain technology. Sessions will provide key take aways and the tools and techniques you need to apply the cutting edge technology in your business.3.Some of the best networking happens outside of the presentations, and the summit will facilitate over 12 hours of networking over breakfast, coffee breaks, drinks receptions and more. At RE•WORK summits, the calibre of attendees is on par with that of the speakers, meaning that every conversation will be in depth and valuable. With companies such as Barclays, IBM, Square, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, and many more attending, there will be plenty of opportunities to create new contacts and share challenges and solutions in these sessions.4.As well as having access to the AI in Finance Summit and the AI in Insurance Summit, your ticket also provides access to the Deep Dive track. Across the two days, experts will host interactive sessions designed to allow you to delve deeper into some of the key topics. Sessions include:• Identifying & Assessing Emerging Technology for Responsible Innovation, Citi• Building Smart Businesses Workshop. Best Practices & Advice with IBM• Investing in FinTech & InsurTech AI Startups, VC Panel & Networking5.With your pass, you'll also get access to the video presentations of the track you're registered to, as well as behind the scenes exclusive interviews with speakers. No more frantic note writing in the key sessions, and no concerns if you miss some of the key take aways - we'll have the presentation videos and slides over to you after the event. You can also join our exclusive Slack community of AI experts where people share job opportunities and discuss ongoing projects.Our events welcome back returning speakers, as well as new guests sharing their work in the space. Take a look at some of the experts we'll be learning from at the event:Lead for Actuarial Engineering & Advanced Modeling, Haven Life, AI in Insurance SummitThe insurance industry faces a number of challenges in developing new products: long-term liabilities, a rapidly changing distribution environment, and complex customer behaviors that can materially impact product value. At Haven Life and MassMutual, we believe that the actuarial paradigm must evolve in order to support innovation and continue to delight customers for the next 100+ years. We are building a new product development platform that uses machine learning models and modern econometric techniques to drive rapid and sound product development and pricing for the challenges of the modern insurance market.Applied Research Scientist, MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab, AI in Finance SummitAnti-money laundering (AML) regulations have a critical role to play in safeguarding financial systems from nefarious actors, but they can also bear the unintended consequence of marginalizing low-income people. The advent of cryptocurrency with Bitcoin has introduced an intriguing paradox: pseudonymity allows criminals to hide in plain sight, but open data gives sophisticated investigators more power to identify illicit activity. Thus emerges the opportunity to reconcile the cause of safety with that of financial inclusion. In this talk, we will review experiments in developing and applying new machine learning methods to AML forensic investigation in Bitcoin. We will introduce and describe the Elliptic Data Set, a graph network of over 200,000 Bitcoin transactions with handcrafted features. We review benchmark methods and consider the potential for Graph Convolutional Networks (GCNs) to account for relational information. We present experimental results from a binary classification task predicting illicit transactions.CTO & Vice President - Applied AI, IBM, AI in Finance SummitA new era of business reinvention is dawning. The 'outside-in' digital transformation focus is giving way to the 'inside-out' potential of reshaped standard business architectures thanks to an unprecedented convergence of forces and exponential technologies, including AI. This framework has given birth to Cognitive Enterprises who are defining and pursuing a bold vision to realize new sources of value and restructure their industries, missions and business models. They are pairing AI with other exponential technologies such as automation, blockchain and IoT to redefine their business architectures and take full advantage of these new business capabilities. Hear how and where executives are focusing on becoming smarter businesses to take advantage of emerging technologies and capitalizing on vast amounts of data to reinvent process workflows to transform from within.