AI in Finance Summit & AI in Insurance Summit, New York: Why Attend?

articles liés
-
Bloconomic Expo bridging Malaysia’s government and global investors
-
Back to Futurist Conference: New speakers, Special Announcements and Free Crypto Giveaways
-
Blockchain Eventon Conference at Juhu Beach, Mumbai
-
NEXT BLOCK ASIA “Beyond Crypto” Conference Closes with Bangkok Bash
-
DeFiner Launches Innovative DeFi Lending Platform
As the discussions around regulation, cybersecurity and ethics increase, these topics will take centre stage across both tracks at the summit. Sessions will focus on the explainability of algorithms used within the financial industry, and there will be presentations for business leaders and decision makers specifically as well to compliment the technical sessions.
Not sure if the summit's right for you? Here are 5 reasons you won't want to miss out:
1. Learn from globally renowned AI experts
The speaker lineup is carefully curated to ensure attendees learn from leaders in the field. Speakers will share insights into recent breakthroughs in technical advancements and fintech applications including financial forecasting & compliance. Already confirmed speakers include Mark Weber, Applied Research Scientist at MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab, Vishal Morde, Head of Data Science at Barclays, Manuela Veloso, Head of Artificial Intelligence Research, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Leman Akoglu, Associate Professor at Carnegie Mellon University and many more.
2. Stay ahead of the competition
Discover emerging trends and learn about both research advancements and practical applications in the financial sector from algorithms to forecast financial data, to tools used for data mining & pattern recognition in financial time series, to scaling predictive models, to stock market prediction, to using blockchain technology. Sessions will provide key take aways and the tools and techniques you need to apply the cutting edge technology in your business.
3. Expand your network
Some of the best networking happens outside of the presentations, and the summit will facilitate over 12 hours of networking over breakfast, coffee breaks, drinks receptions and more. At RE•WORK summits, the calibre of attendees is on par with that of the speakers, meaning that every conversation will be in depth and valuable. With companies such as Barclays, IBM, Square, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, and many more attending, there will be plenty of opportunities to create new contacts and share challenges and solutions in these sessions.
4. Get your questions answered
As well as having access to the AI in Finance Summit and the AI in Insurance Summit, your ticket also provides access to the Deep Dive track. Across the two days, experts will host interactive sessions designed to allow you to delve deeper into some of the key topics. Sessions include:
• Identifying & Assessing Emerging Technology for Responsible Innovation, Citi
• Building Smart Businesses Workshop. Best Practices & Advice with IBM
• Investing in FinTech & InsurTech AI Startups, VC Panel & Networking
5. Keep learning after the event is over
With your pass, you'll also get access to the video presentations of the track you're registered to, as well as behind the scenes exclusive interviews with speakers. No more frantic note writing in the key sessions, and no concerns if you miss some of the key take aways - we'll have the presentation videos and slides over to you after the event. You can also join our exclusive Slack community of AI experts where people share job opportunities and discuss ongoing projects.
Our events welcome back returning speakers, as well as new guests sharing their work in the space. Take a look at some of the experts we'll be learning from at the event:
Julia Romero
Lead for Actuarial Engineering & Advanced Modeling, Haven Life, AI in Insurance Summit
Machine Learning & The Future of Insurance Product Development
The insurance industry faces a number of challenges in developing new products: long-term liabilities, a rapidly changing distribution environment, and complex customer behaviors that can materially impact product value. At Haven Life and MassMutual, we believe that the actuarial paradigm must evolve in order to support innovation and continue to delight customers for the next 100+ years. We are building a new product development platform that uses machine learning models and modern econometric techniques to drive rapid and sound product development and pricing for the challenges of the modern insurance market.
Mark Weber
Applied Research Scientist, MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab, AI in Finance Summit
Fighting Crime in Cryptocurrency with Graph Learning
Anti-money laundering (AML) regulations have a critical role to play in safeguarding financial systems from nefarious actors, but they can also bear the unintended consequence of marginalizing low-income people. The advent of cryptocurrency with Bitcoin has introduced an intriguing paradox: pseudonymity allows criminals to hide in plain sight, but open data gives sophisticated investigators more power to identify illicit activity. Thus emerges the opportunity to reconcile the cause of safety with that of financial inclusion. In this talk, we will review experiments in developing and applying new machine learning methods to AML forensic investigation in Bitcoin. We will introduce and describe the Elliptic Data Set, a graph network of over 200,000 Bitcoin transactions with handcrafted features. We review benchmark methods and consider the potential for Graph Convolutional Networks (GCNs) to account for relational information. We present experimental results from a binary classification task predicting illicit transactions.
Priya Vijayarajendran
CTO & Vice President - Applied AI, IBM, AI in Finance Summit
Reinventing your Company with AI & Becoming a Cognitive Enterprise
A new era of business reinvention is dawning. The 'outside-in' digital transformation focus is giving way to the 'inside-out' potential of reshaped standard business architectures thanks to an unprecedented convergence of forces and exponential technologies, including AI. This framework has given birth to Cognitive Enterprises who are defining and pursuing a bold vision to realize new sources of value and restructure their industries, missions and business models. They are pairing AI with other exponential technologies such as automation, blockchain and IoT to redefine their business architectures and take full advantage of these new business capabilities. Hear how and where executives are focusing on becoming smarter businesses to take advantage of emerging technologies and capitalizing on vast amounts of data to reinvent process workflows to transform from within.
View more speakers here.
Not sure if the summit's right for you? Here are 5 reasons you won't want to miss out:
1. Learn from globally renowned AI experts
The speaker lineup is carefully curated to ensure attendees learn from leaders in the field. Speakers will share insights into recent breakthroughs in technical advancements and fintech applications including financial forecasting & compliance. Already confirmed speakers include Mark Weber, Applied Research Scientist at MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab, Vishal Morde, Head of Data Science at Barclays, Manuela Veloso, Head of Artificial Intelligence Research, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Leman Akoglu, Associate Professor at Carnegie Mellon University and many more.
2. Stay ahead of the competition
Discover emerging trends and learn about both research advancements and practical applications in the financial sector from algorithms to forecast financial data, to tools used for data mining & pattern recognition in financial time series, to scaling predictive models, to stock market prediction, to using blockchain technology. Sessions will provide key take aways and the tools and techniques you need to apply the cutting edge technology in your business.
3. Expand your network
Some of the best networking happens outside of the presentations, and the summit will facilitate over 12 hours of networking over breakfast, coffee breaks, drinks receptions and more. At RE•WORK summits, the calibre of attendees is on par with that of the speakers, meaning that every conversation will be in depth and valuable. With companies such as Barclays, IBM, Square, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, and many more attending, there will be plenty of opportunities to create new contacts and share challenges and solutions in these sessions.
4. Get your questions answered
As well as having access to the AI in Finance Summit and the AI in Insurance Summit, your ticket also provides access to the Deep Dive track. Across the two days, experts will host interactive sessions designed to allow you to delve deeper into some of the key topics. Sessions include:
• Identifying & Assessing Emerging Technology for Responsible Innovation, Citi
• Building Smart Businesses Workshop. Best Practices & Advice with IBM
• Investing in FinTech & InsurTech AI Startups, VC Panel & Networking
5. Keep learning after the event is over
With your pass, you'll also get access to the video presentations of the track you're registered to, as well as behind the scenes exclusive interviews with speakers. No more frantic note writing in the key sessions, and no concerns if you miss some of the key take aways - we'll have the presentation videos and slides over to you after the event. You can also join our exclusive Slack community of AI experts where people share job opportunities and discuss ongoing projects.
Our events welcome back returning speakers, as well as new guests sharing their work in the space. Take a look at some of the experts we'll be learning from at the event:
Julia Romero
Lead for Actuarial Engineering & Advanced Modeling, Haven Life, AI in Insurance Summit
Machine Learning & The Future of Insurance Product Development
The insurance industry faces a number of challenges in developing new products: long-term liabilities, a rapidly changing distribution environment, and complex customer behaviors that can materially impact product value. At Haven Life and MassMutual, we believe that the actuarial paradigm must evolve in order to support innovation and continue to delight customers for the next 100+ years. We are building a new product development platform that uses machine learning models and modern econometric techniques to drive rapid and sound product development and pricing for the challenges of the modern insurance market.
Mark Weber
Applied Research Scientist, MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab, AI in Finance Summit
Fighting Crime in Cryptocurrency with Graph Learning
Anti-money laundering (AML) regulations have a critical role to play in safeguarding financial systems from nefarious actors, but they can also bear the unintended consequence of marginalizing low-income people. The advent of cryptocurrency with Bitcoin has introduced an intriguing paradox: pseudonymity allows criminals to hide in plain sight, but open data gives sophisticated investigators more power to identify illicit activity. Thus emerges the opportunity to reconcile the cause of safety with that of financial inclusion. In this talk, we will review experiments in developing and applying new machine learning methods to AML forensic investigation in Bitcoin. We will introduce and describe the Elliptic Data Set, a graph network of over 200,000 Bitcoin transactions with handcrafted features. We review benchmark methods and consider the potential for Graph Convolutional Networks (GCNs) to account for relational information. We present experimental results from a binary classification task predicting illicit transactions.
Priya Vijayarajendran
CTO & Vice President - Applied AI, IBM, AI in Finance Summit
Reinventing your Company with AI & Becoming a Cognitive Enterprise
A new era of business reinvention is dawning. The 'outside-in' digital transformation focus is giving way to the 'inside-out' potential of reshaped standard business architectures thanks to an unprecedented convergence of forces and exponential technologies, including AI. This framework has given birth to Cognitive Enterprises who are defining and pursuing a bold vision to realize new sources of value and restructure their industries, missions and business models. They are pairing AI with other exponential technologies such as automation, blockchain and IoT to redefine their business architectures and take full advantage of these new business capabilities. Hear how and where executives are focusing on becoming smarter businesses to take advantage of emerging technologies and capitalizing on vast amounts of data to reinvent process workflows to transform from within.
View more speakers here.
FINYEAR & CHAINEUM
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.