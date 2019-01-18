3rd Global forum “Blockchain Life” comes to Singapore

On April 23-24 the global blockchain and cryptocurrency industry meets at Blockchain Life 2019 Asia in Singapore.
| 5000+ attendees
| 80+ speakers
| 70+ countries
| 120+ booths
Top managers of international blockchain companies, crypto traders and analysts, funds and investors, perspective ICO and STO projects, developers and miners will meet again to discuss current industry trends, strategies, innovations and show how to earn money in this industry.
Blockchain Life forum is an annual event that brings together international blockchain and crypto-community at the one place. In 2018, the event was held in St. Petersburg (Russia) and became the largest industry event in Europe, gathered more than 5000 attendees.
Top speakers of the «Blockchain Life» forums were: Roger Ver (founder Bitcoin.com), Sergei Khitrov (founder Listing.Help, Icotop.io), Jason Hu (WBO), Miko Matsumura (Evercoin), Martin Kuvandzhiev (co-founder Bitcoin Gold), Edward Chen (Huobi Exchange), Aldrich Victorino (OKEx Exchange), Charles Cai (Dalian Wanda Group) and other leading international industry professionals.
The venue for Blockchain Life 2019 Asia will be at the world's leading hotel Marina Bay Sands, located in the heart of Singapore. Participants are able to attend speeches by world leading experts, meet international companies in the exhibition area, and communicate with like-minded people and experts in networking areas.
The list of the first speakers will be published soon.
Get your Early Bird ticket from $ 149: https://asia.blockchain-life.com
Finyear & Chaineum
----------------
