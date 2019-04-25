3000 attendees gathered at Blockchain Life forum in Singapore

Speakers discussed the current IEO boom, blockchain hacking and other crypto and regulation trends. In particular, Alex Reinhardt, the founder and CEO of the ELVN crypto-messenger, proposed new rules for ICO in his speech. The main idea is the availability of a finished project with tested monetization and a well-developed community. Companies and investors made dozens of contracts in meeting rooms, expo and VIP areas. Bitcoin also supported the positive wave from the blockchain community and grew by 5% during the event.