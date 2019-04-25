3000 attendees gathered at Blockchain Life forum in Singapore

Quotidien Finance, Corporate Finance, Crypto Finance, ICO, STO, Blockchain Daily News
              



On April 23-24 more than 3000 attendees from 70 countries gathered in the world’s blockchain capital — Singapore. Top crypto companies (Binance, Huobi, Listing.Help, crypto messenger ELVN and others), world famous experts (Tim Draper, Roger Ver, Alex Reinhardt and others), mining giants (Bitmain, Btc.com), representatives of key cryptocurrencies (Litecoin, Dash, Cardano, Neo and others) gave talks about the present and future of blockchain and cryptocurrencies at the 3rd Global forum in Asia.



Speakers discussed the current IEO boom, blockchain hacking and other crypto and regulation trends. In particular, Alex Reinhardt, the founder and CEO of the ELVN crypto-messenger, proposed new rules for ICO in his speech. The main idea is the availability of a finished project with tested monetization and a well-developed community. Companies and investors made dozens of contracts in meeting rooms, expo and VIP areas. Bitcoin also supported the positive wave from the blockchain community and grew by 5% during the event.

One of the forum’s highlights was a StartUp Pitch — where various blockchain projects from Italy to China presented their blockchain and crypto ideas. The winner chosen by the jury of private investors and fund’s founders was a blockchain based marketing platform Bloomyt.

The next Blockchain Life forum will be held on October 30-31 in Moscow, Russia. The ticket sales start on May 20th at the official website blockchain-life.com.


Finyear is a media partner of Blockchain Life 2019 conference.

Jeudi 25 Avril 2019
