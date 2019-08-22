2nd Design Thinking for Business Innovation Summit

Our consumer-driven society has created a lot of useless and unnecessary things. The design thinker’s role is to design our interaction with all of these things, and the purpose of design thinking is to empower leaders and practitioners to work in more effective, human-focussed and strategic ways.
At the Summit, we will discuss the impact of customer experience and focus on individual scenarios in business development. Also, we will discuss the problems and prospects of collective design thinking, which allows you to see the situation from many different angles, and one of the main themes will be the role of empathy, which has a huge impact on the design-thinking process.
There will also be special attention paid to digital design thinking, which is a digital customer insight tool to fuel the organisation with an understanding of what happens as customer demands change, the market dynamics become more asymmetric and technologies transform. Digital innovation can enhance traditional business models and processes with digital technologies or invent entirely new engagement models and business models.
Vonlanthen Group of Companies invites you to discuss and debate about a human-centred business reality, to learn skills from hands-on design thinking practitioners and to discover the business models of the future during the dialogue amongst top professionals in this cross-industry event.
Topics
- The creative and destructive power of design thinking
- Design thinking for process and technology innovation
- Design thinking for organisational innovation
- Human-centred design
- Digital design thinking
- Computing empathy
- Digital design thinking as a platform
- And more…
