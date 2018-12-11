Quotidien Corporate & Crypto Finance - Daily News
              



2nd Blockchain & Fintech Summit 2019 to take place in Jordan




2nd Blockchain & Fintech Summit 2019 to take place in Jordan
Why the 2nd Blockchain & Fintech Summit is Different?

1- Jordan is positioning itself as a financial hub for the entire region.
2- New platforms, systems, solution and Cryptocurrencies
3- New vision, new mission and new markets.
4- Speakers and participants will focus on the development of the Fintech, Crypto and Blockchain sector, its current condition and potential, key challenges, problems and their solutions. The conference will allow the discussion of aspects of digital economy regulation solutions.
5- The event program includes presentations, which will be interested in software developers, as well as investors and entrepreneurs who are going to promote and their businesses.
6- B2B BROKERAGE EVENT is a series of 20- minute meetings scheduled according to individual firms’ availabilities, interests, and goals!

We are organizing 2-days B2B event - The International B2B, from 13 March to 14 March 2019, which will take place during 2nd Blockchain & Fintech Summit.
We will not miss on the occasion the special Gala Dinner at the Dead Sea.

For more information please contact us on:
Tel: +962(79) 9141718 / +962(79) 5991013
Email: s.ashqar@meblockchain.net / k.nusair@meblockchain.net
Website: www.meblockchain.net

