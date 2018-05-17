2018 US China Blockchain and Digital Currency Conference announced

The conference is the only Sino-US investment and funding focused event for blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. Hundreds of blockchain entrepreneurs, investors, bitcoin mine operators, traders, and legal taxation experts are expected to attend, and it will provide a great platform for peer-to-peer networking and exploring investment, finance, business and collaboration opportunities between the U.S., China and other countries.



More than 20 expert speakers from both countries will cover a variety of hot topics such as blockchain technology, startup investment, capital raising, ICOs, bitcoin mining, virtual currency trading, SEC compliance, legal and taxation, etc. Expert speakers and panelists include Jack Liao, Founder of Bitcoin Gold and LightningASIC; Joe Rubin, Co-Founder and Managing Director of FundingPost.com; Jordan Earls, Co-founder and lead developer of Qtum; Xiahong Lin, Founder of Bodhi; Han Liguang, Founder of RedCoin Global Public Digital Currency Exchange; Richard B. Levin, Shareholder of Polsinelli; Jeffrey Levinson, CEO of Securitech Blockchain Industries; Jor Law, Co-Founder of Verify Investor; Phil Sigler, Chief Visionary Officer of The LendingCoin; Graeme Moore, VP of Marketing at Polymath; Matt Miles, Founder & Co-CEO of Property Coin; David W. Klasing, Founder & Managing Attorney of The Law Offices of David W. Klasing; Brian Su, CEO of Artisan Business Group; Andrew Zapotochnyi, North America Representative at CoinTraffic; Steve Anapoell, US Securities Attorney; Tyler McKay, President of Blockchain China Connect; Rob Tiv, President & COO of SonicMessenger; Gan Zhang, Partner at RTF; Harley Dou, Managing Director at Tang Wealth; Ralph Liu, Founder & CEO of MuleChain and Advanced e-Financial Technologies, Inc.; Roc Wang, Founder & CEO of DeepChain; Pavel Cherkashin, Co-founder of Mindrock and Managing Partner of GVA Capital, Andy Wang, Founder of FutureChain Technologies. Industry media partners from China and the US will cover the event.



The conference is thrilled to be partnering with FundingPost.com to host the international event. For 17 Years FundingPost has worked to bring entrepreneurs together with leading investors worldwide. Joe Rubin, Co-Founder and Managing Director of FundingPost.com, proclaims, “We believe that it is important to reach investors in every medium possible - both online and offline. Through our national Venture Capital Events, Venture Guide Magazine, Books, Webinars and our online Venture Exchange, FundingPost has had the opportunity to work with thousands of Angel and Venture Capital, Corporate VCs and Family Office Investors representing over $108 Billion. We make introductions from Investors to Entrepreneurs Every Day!”



There will be lively discussions about the future of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin including conversation about the most popular coins in China such as NEO, VeChain, Wanchain and more. Other topics include how to attract Chinese investors for your project, marketing ICO worldwide, real estate Investing through ICOs, bitcoin trading and mining tax laws, updates on Chinese cryptocurrency regulations, and US securities & regulations impacting ICO such as Reg D., Reg S. Reg A+, KYC and AML. ICO pitch, exhibitors and sponsors are welcome to contact us for promotional packages!



www.BlockchainChinaConnect.com



